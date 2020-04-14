Coronavirus Hotspot Areas In Uttar Pradesh; List Of Districts Affected Due To COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic is currently one of the most crucial global health crisis in today’s time. According to reports, the coronavirus was first detected in Wuhan and went on to spread all over the world. There are about 180 countries in the world that have been affected by the virus among which India is one of the countries to be affected by this virus and has reported over 8988 active cases.

The Government and health authorities in India are taking appropriate steps in keeping the citizens safe and have also put down a few guidelines to follow. Recently, Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended the nationwide lockdown until May 3, 2020, for the betterment of the citizens. Here’s taking a closer look at the number of cases and hotspot areas in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India.

Coronavirus hotspot areas in Uttar Pradesh

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are currently about 558 active cases in the state of Uttar Pradesh with 49 recovered cases and 5 fatal cases. The state is currently under a complete lockdown as advised by the Prime Minister and the State Government to ensure safety among the people.

As per reports, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced the sealing of hotspot areas in 15 districts across the state. The 15 hotspots districts in Uttar Pradesh include Ghaziabad, Meerut, Gautam Budh Nagar (Noida), Lucknow, Agra, Varanasi, Shamli, Kanpur, Saharanpur, Bulandhshahr, Firozabad, Bareilly, Maharajganj, Basti and Sitapur.

(Image courtesy: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

How to prevent coronavirus as stated by the Government of India

The Government of India has been sharing tips on their website on how to prevent coronavirus. Some of the measures to practise regularly are washing your hands, using sanitiser, wearing a mask when in contact with anybody, stay away from people who show symptoms of COVID-19. Here is the post by the Government of India to keep safe during the pandemic.

Data Source – Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as on 14 April 2020, 08:00 GMT+5:30