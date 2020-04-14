Coronavirus Hotspot Areas In West Bengal That Are Sealed

Cases of coronavirus infection continue to rise in India. As a precaution, the government of India has now extended the lockdown to May 3, 2020. Moreover, several States have declared multiple coronavirus hotspots where the threat of infection is the highest. Here is a look at all the coronavirus hotspots in the State of West Bengal.

Coronavirus hotspot areas in West Bengal

As of April 14, 2020, the reported number of total Coronavirus cases in West Bengal has risen to 190. The Chief Secretary of West Bengal has now announced multiple hotspot locations in the state. All local markets and roads in these areas will be completely shut down for 14 days. These hotspots have a high rate of infection and are considered danger zones. These hotspots will be completely locked down to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. People will not be allowed to exit their homes either.

According to the chief secretary of West Bengal, there will be stricter protocols imposed in these areas. However, the chief secretary also mentioned that the administration will arrange all basic necessities such as food, water, and even medical support. While the chief secretary did not mention the names of the hotspots, in a later report, another government official revealed that the hotspots are Alipore, Bhawanipore, Mudiali, Burrabazar, Nayabad, Dumdum, Salt Lake, Ultadanga and Belghoria.

According to the Government official, Kalimpong, Tehatta (Nadia district), Egra (Purba Medinipur), Haldia will also be considered hotspot locations. Parts of North and South 24 Parganas district, Mallick Fatak area, Foreshore road, Rajballabh Saha Lane, Salkia and areas around the Howrah district hospital are also hotspots and will be under total lockdown. Below is a statewide chart of COVID-19 cases in India.

Steps to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, as stated by the Government of India

Other than imposing the lockdown, the Indian government has also shared official tips that one must follow to prevent the spread of the virus. Some important and basic steps include washing your hands regularly, cleaning your house with alcohol-based sanitizers/disinfectants, and social distancing. Wearing masks and avoiding human-to-human contact are also necessary precautions.

