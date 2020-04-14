Spain Records 567 More Coronavirus Deaths, Total Toll Soars To 18,056

Spain, on April 14, reported 567 new deaths, taking the death toll in the country to more than 18,000. The country has been reporting a lower number of deaths, however, the deadly pandemic still continues to spread across the nation. Being the second-worst-hit by the outbreak, the country also reported nearly 2,442 new infected cases.

Even though the country is reporting new coronavirus cases every day, the Spanish government also started to ease lockdown measures, which has kept the citizens confined to their homes for more than a month now. The authorities decided to allow some businesses, including construction and manufacturing, to reopen. Though the government decided some businesses to function amid the crisis, they have also given guidelines and protocols to follow.

According to an international media outlet, the businesses that are now allowed to reopen, the owners have to supply personal protective equipment and people have to maintain at least two metres of social distancing. Furthermore, the government has also urged people to avoid public transport and the police stationed outside the public transport hubs will be providing people with masks. Shops, bars and public spaces are still closed until April 26.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez reportedly said that the decision to start some sectors of the economy was to take after consulting a committee of scientific experts. He further added that any more winding down would depend on gains made against the virus.

Military helps with disinfection tasks

Meanwhile, the members of Spain’s military emergency unit are helping with disinfection tasks. They are reportedly even using drones to warn people to remain home, as part of efforts to limit the spread of the novel Coronavirus. According to an international media outlet, the Spanish military is disinfecting hospitals, streets, main transporting facilities and care homes.

Coronavirus, which originated in China in December 2019, has now claimed over 120,000 lives worldwide as of April 14. According to the tally by an international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 210 countries and territories and has infected more than 1.9 million people. Out of the total infections, more than 459,000 have recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries including the US, and the economy is struggling.

(Image source: AP)

