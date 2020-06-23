COVID-19: 12 Out Of 157 Trainee Sailors At INS Shivaji Infected, Navy Releases Statement

Twelve sailors, who came for training at the Indian Navy’s premier marine engineering institute INS Shivaji at Lonavala, have tested positive for COVID-19.

An official statement released by the Indian Navy said, "With the easing of lockdown as per Unlock 1.0 in the first week of June 2020, a batch of 157 trainee sailors who were undergoing training at this establishment and were on extended leave view lockdown, reported back. In accordance with extant orders, the batch of trainee sailors on reporting from outstation were also put through a series of mandatory screening procedures upon their entry into the establishment and thereafter quarantined for 14 days in one of the institutional world quarantine facilities prepared in the unit."

The statement further says, subsequently, one of the trainee sailors of the said batch under quarantine was found to be symptomatic during the quarantine period and found positive for COVID-19 on June 18. Further, all the other high-risk contacts who are staying in that particular quarantine facility are been tested as per extant procedure and necessary medical support is been provided. A total of 12 out of 157 trainee sailors have been found COVID positive as in date. However, all precautions have been instituted to obviate further spread.

All norms followed

"All precautions/instruction/directions issued with respect to COVID-19 by the Government of India and the Indian Navy, from time to time, are being strictly adhered to. All personnel in the base are already maintained the required precautions against COVID-19," read the statement.

INS Shivaji is a premier training establishment of the Indian Navy, entrusted with the responsibility of imparting training in the domain of Marine Engineering to officers and sailors of the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, and other friendly foreign navies. The INS Shivaji campus houses a population of 6000, comprising 2,500 persons in uniform, including trainees.

