COVID-19 Affects Food Delivery Business In Hyderabad, Earning Of Delivery Executives Drop

The Coronavirus pandemic has affected the food delivery companies and the delivery executives employed by them for door-to-door delivery. Ever since the pandemic has broken out, the number of deliveries have reduced drastically, and the earnings of these executives have also reduced. Unlike a lot of other professions, these delivery executives do not have the liberty to work from home.

While interacting with a news agency, a food delivery executive said, "I am working as a delivery agent for the past two years. These days we are not receiving too many orders like before. On regular days, I used to earn around Rs 1500 per day, but due to Coronavirus, the orders are not being placed. These days, I am only earning around Rs 700 to Rs 800."

The executive also informed that all the delivery executives are sanitizing their hands as a precautionary measure before collecting the package from the restaurants. "I am also working in this industry for the past 3.5 months. Coronavirus has affected our services. A lot of people are not ordering food from outside," said Mohammed Danish, another food delivery agent.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation, had praised food delivery executives for stepping out amid the pandemic and delivering food to people.

Coronavirus in India

According to the latest figures available on Friday, the total number of positive cases of Coronavirus in India now stands at atleast 206. Four deaths have been reported in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Punjab, and West Delhi respectively. India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15.

Taking into consideration the rising number of Coronavirus cases, the Central Government on March 14 decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster." The government has also decided to go into a partial lockdown as it ordered the shut down of all educational institutions, places of social gatherings like swimming pools, spas, gyms, museums, and cultural centres.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed the nation on the Coronavirus pandemic. During his address, the Prime Minister had advised the nation to take proper precautions to avoid getting infected from COVID-19 and advised the citizens to stay home for a few weeks.

