Amit Shah Asks Delhi Government To Report Every COVID Death To Centre, Among Other Actions

In the wake of the alarming surge in the number of COVID-19 infections in the national capital, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting via video conference with the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Delhi's acting Health Minister Manish Sisodia, over the prevailing situation.

The Delhi government was asked to report every COVID-19 related death to the Central government, adding that special focus must be given whether the particular death due to COVID-19 occurred in home isolation or whether the person was brought to the hospital at the right time.

The meeting resulted in the high-level committee set up by Amit Shah recommending a re-mapping of all containment zones and isolation of the contacts of all COVID-19 patients. It was also discussed in the meeting to take strict action on the COVID-19 protocol violators as it was noticed that people failed to follow the protocols after the government allowed relaxation with Unlock 1.

Amit Shah has been holding meetings with the Delhi government on a regular basis in the wake of the surge in infections. The previous such meeting was held on Thursday where the home minister called for a unified strategy to contain the virus in Delhi and the surrounding regions.

"Keeping in view the close-knit urban structure of the NCR region, it is necessary for all concerned authorities in Delhi and the NCR region to come together to tackle the virus," the Home Minister had said.

In the previous meetings, the Centre had allotted 500 railway coaches improving the capacity of the Delhi by 8000 more beds, plus 500 more coaches to be allotted in due course of time. Also, the COVID-19 testing rates have been capped at Rs 2,400, among other decisions taken by the home ministry in unison with the Delhi Government.

Delhi's total Covid cases have risen to 59,746 of which 24,558 are active while 33,013 people have recovered. 2,175 people have died thus far.

