With Nearly 300 Cases In A Single Day, Indore Emerges As A New COVID-19 Hotspot

The city of Indore in Madhya Pradesh remains one of the worst affected districts of the country as cases of Coronavirus increase at an alarming rate. With 298 COVID-19 cases reported in a single day between Wednesday and Thursday, Indore's tally reached 842. The sharp spike in the number of cases has turned Indore as a new emerging Coronavirus hotspot.

READ | COVID-19: MP to get 50,000 rapid test kits from China as Indore records 47 deaths

Coronavirus has affected 26 out of 52 districts in Madhya Pradesh. The situation turned worse in Indore when an unidentified person on Thursday threw away 25 currency notes on the road in front of a lodge in Indore's Khatipura area in Madhya Pradesh. Though the currency notes of Rs 100, Rs 200 and Rs 500 denominations lay scattered on the road, no local dared to pick them up fearing that the notes may be infected by Coronavirus.

READ | Amid Covid scare, currency notes lying unclaimed on Indore road find no takers

Soon after receiving the information, the Station House Officer (SHO), Hira Nagar, Rajeev Singh Bhadoria seized the currency notes after sanitised them. The authorities fear that this was done deliberately to spread the virus. The currency notes might have fallen or maybe someone intentionally threw them. Bhadoria informed that the investigation is underway.

READ | Indore: With several pharmacies shut, locals narrate difficulty in finding medicines

COVID-19 In Madhya Pradesh

After 361 persons tested positive on Thursday, the number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh surged to 1,299 according to the news agency PTI report while quoting state health officials. The virus has claimed the lives of 63 people in the state, according to state health officials. Of these, 47 are in Indore alone.

The state capital Bhopal has reported 29 more cases which took the tally of COVID-19 positive patients in the city to 196, officials said. With 17 more persons testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, the number of cases in Khandwa has gone up to 33, fourth highest in the state after Indore, Bhopal and Khargone, said health officials.

So far, 65 patients have recovered and returned home, the officials said. The health officials also said that 405 containment areas have been declared across the affected cities in the state.

READ | After shameful Moradabad attack, Health department to halt door-to-door checkup: Sources

(with inputs from agencies)