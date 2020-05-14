Maharashtra Minister Awhad Demands Separate Package To 'repay Mumbai's Contribution'

Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad on Thursday has put forth a demand for a separate stimulus package for Mumbai which has been grappling COVID-19 crisis. Awhad has demanded a larger and a larger package for the city's 'contribution' to India. Earlier, NCP ally Shiv Sena also made a similar pitch and requested the Centre for a major share of assistance for Maharashtra.

READ: Shiv Sena Says Rs 20 Lakh Crore Package Needed But 'Maharashtra Should Be Given More...'

Awhad highlights Mumbai's role

Jitendra Awhad took to Twitter and asserted that Mumbai has played a crucial role in India. He also remarked that Mumbai has paid the highest tax revenue in the country. Therefore, the NCP leader has demanded a larger and separate package for the city in return for its contribution.

"Mumbai has played a major role in the formation of India. The highest tax revenue in the country was collected from Mumbai, but now Mumbai needs to be rebuilt. It needs a separate and larger package for industry, health and labor. This is the time to repay Mumbai's contribution" he said

भारताच्या जडणघडणीत मुंबईचा मोठा वाटा आहे ,देशात कररूपाने सर्वात जास्त पैसा हा मुंबईतून जमा होत होता पण आता मुंबईला नव्याने उभारी देण्याची गरज आहे.मुंबईतील उद्योग,आरोग्य,कामगार क्षेत्रासाठी एका स्वतंत्र आणि मोठया पॅकेजची आवश्यकता आहे. मुंबईच्या योगदानाची परतफेड करण्याची हीच ती वेळ — Dr.Jitendra Awhad (@Awhadspeaks) May 14, 2020

READ: Mumbai's COVID-19 Cases Cross 15,000-mark; Death Toll Reaches 595

'Maharashtra Should Be Given More...'

Earlier on Tuesday, Shiv Sena said the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package announced by the PM Modi was required, but added that he should have also talked about giving the states their Goods and Services Tax (GST) share. Maharashtra, worst-affected by the coronavirus pandemic, should get a major share of assistance, said Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande.

READ: One In Every 5 Of India's Cases In City, NCP's Awhad Alleges 'strategy To Malign Mumbai'

Mumbai's COVID-19 Cases Cross 15,000-mark

Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases in Mumbai crossed the 15,000-mark on Wednesday after 800 more persons were found to be infected, the BMC reported. The number of COVID-19 cases in the country's financial skyrocketed to 15,581 from 14,781 after new patients were found in the past 24 hours, it said. In addition, the civic body also informed that the death toll in the city grew to 595 as coronavirus has claimed 40 more lives. Of the 40 patients who succumbed to the infection, 22 had co-morbidities. Seventeen of the 40 deaths occurred between May 4 and 10, it said. Of the 800 new cases detected in the last 24 hours, 198 tested positive in the tests conducted at various private labs between May 10 and 11, the BMC said.

READ: Maharashtra Min Jitendra Awhad Fights COVID-19; Says 'going Back Home Safely'