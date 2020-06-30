BMC Declares 750 Containment Zones & Seals 5,875 Buildings In Mumbai Amid COVID-19 Crisis

A day after the Maharashtra government declared an extension of lockdown in the state till July 31, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a list of containment zones in Mumbai. As per the BMC, there are 750 containment zones in Mumbai whereas 5,875 buildings in the city have been sealed by BMC at present.

As on Monday, June 29, the COVID-19 tally in Mumbai increased to 76,294 with the addition of 1,247 new cases, while the death toll rose to 4,461 after 92 more patients succumbed to the infection, the city's civic body said. There are 28,288 active COVID-19 cases in the city. The number of recoveries rose to 43,545 after 391 patients were discharged on Monday. Meanwhile, 21 COVID-19 deaths were reported on Monday, propelling Mumbai's fatality toll to 4,461.

'Save Lives Strategy' by BMC

As reported by Republic World earlier in the day, BMC Chief Iqbal Singh Chahal has made a “Save Lives Strategy” to reduce COVID mortality in the hospitals. The strategy will come into effect from Tuesday. Sources said that the civic body chief instructed Team BMC with some pointers which have to be followed mandatorily. They are:

Total accountability and adoption of every case in moderate-severe and critical category

A mandatory meeting twice a day on a video conference on every case of seniors and juniors

Total teamwork of doctors nurses and all health care workers

Full supportive care

Protocol and checkboxes on every paper for adherence so nothing is missed

A lot of deaths occur as patients remove oxygen to go to toilet strain and collapse especially between 1 am to 5 am so every bed should have a bedpan and 4 beds have a commode (also cardboard bedpans can be used ) and servants must cooperate

Ensure a supply of medicines like antivirals, steroid and plasma and make sure they are used whenever required

Zero delay time ticker and video surveillance on every case by head of unit and head of the institution

Detailed death audit of every death and every video to be forensically audited

Maharashtra extends lockdown

The Maharashtra government on Monday officially announced that the lockdown would be extended in the entire state till the midnight of July 31. This comes a day after Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray indicated that it was not possible to remove the lockdown post-June 30. Wearing face covers or masks, maintaining social distancing, restricted gatherings, and other measures shall continue to prevail.