Chinese Mouthpiece Stooge Hurls Low Jibe At India Over 59-app-ban; Gets Trolled By Netizen

The Centre on Monday banned 59 apps with Chinese links, including hugely popular TikTok and UC Browser, saying they were prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and security of the country. Hours after the Indian government's decision, the Chinese responded bitterly and tried to mock the decision.

'They can't really find many Indian goods'

Hu Xijin, editor of the Chinese Communist Party's mouthpiece Global Times, who has emerged as somewhat of the country's unofficial spokesperson at a time when the line between its state-owned media and official state communication has blurred, took to Twitter and said, "Well, even if Chinese people want to boycott Indian products, they can't really find many Indian goods." He told his "Indian friends," that they need to have some things that are "more important than nationalism"

The Chinese stooge was the first one to admit that China also suffered casualties during the June 15 Galwan Valley clash. However, China never officially revealed any numbers. Taking to Twitter, he had said, "Based on what I know, the Chinese side also suffered casualties in the Galwan Valley physical clash. I want to tell the Indian side, don’t be arrogant and misread China’s restraint as being weak. China doesn’t want to have a clash with India, but we don’t fear it."

And here is a more recent tweet by the Global Times Editor, which sounds like a dispatch from its government:

New Delhi has loud voices, but needs to restrain actions. As far as I know, China is seriously committed to calming down the situation, and is at the same time preparing for the worst. Don't mess with PLA otherwise they will teach you a heavier lesson. — Hu Xijin èƒ¡é”¡è¿› (@HuXijin_GT) June 24, 2020

However, netizens have given it back to the stooge over his remark

how are you using Twitter? Don't you respect Xi Jinping's policies? Shame on you. — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) June 29, 2020

Forget the Indin Goods that you are unable to find in 2020.



India Gave you BUDDHA , One of the FINEST GEM OF MANKIND , 2000 Year ago .



Wish Chinese Could Embrace his Teachings and World would have been a Better Place today. pic.twitter.com/55E2Qn83co — Hari Shankar Singh Kandari ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@hsskindia) June 29, 2020

I can smell the frustration and fear in Hu Xijin's tweet right now HAHAHAHA — Fu Yingying (@FuYingying3) June 29, 2020

Hold on we're sending this....and trust me you can't boycott this because you need this very badly.. pic.twitter.com/hYoJJwNmfF — PatriotðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@PRedAtoR_09_04) June 29, 2020

'A matter of very deep and immediate concern'

The ban on the Chinese apps comes in the backdrop of current stand-off along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh with Chinese troops.

The list of apps that have been banned also includes WeChat, Helo, Likee, CamScanner, Vigo Video, Mi Video Call Xiaomi, Clash of Kings as well as e-commerce platforms Club Factory and Shein.

The Information Technology Ministry in a statement said it has received many complaints from various sources, including several reports about the misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for "stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users' data in an unauthorised manner to servers which have locations outside India".

"The compilation of these data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defence of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures," the statement said.

A formal order asking phone companies to block the applications is being issued. The move will "safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users. This decision is a targeted move to ensure safety and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace", the IT ministry added.

