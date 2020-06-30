Last Updated:

Congress' Skeptical First Response To Modi Govt Banning 59 Chinese Apps: Asks 3 Questions

Congress' Manish Tewari directed his question to Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, asking if the move to ban Chinese apps was thoroughly considered

Written By
Koushik Narayanan
Chinese apps

Following the Indian government's decision to ban 59 mostly China-origin applications, including TikTok & UC Browser, Congress' Manish Tewari questioned the move of the Centre, asking if it was completely thought about before implementing it. 

The Centre has stated that it has received many complaints from various sources including several reports about the misuse of these apps for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India. 

Hence, attributing the move as one to protect the sovereignty of Indian Cyberspace and to ensure interests of crores of Indian mobile users, the government has stated that this was a major blow to China’s Digital Silk Route ambitions. This move comes amid the ongoing India-China standoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Congress' Manish Tewari directed his question to Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, asking if the 59-app-ban was thoroughly considered. The Congress leader raised two queries pertaining to the ban of the applications - one about accessing these banned apps through Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) and the second about the applications that lie dormant in millions of Indians' phones. Further, Manish Tewari deemed the ban to be 'symbolic more than substantive'. 

READ | Govt Of India Bans 59 Chinese Apps; Tik Tok, UC Browser, WeChat Included In The List

Congress questions Centre's ban on Chinese apps

READ | S Gurumurthy Makes Big Statement About Modi Government As India Bans 59 Chinese Apps

The Congress leader also asked why Alibaba wasn't banned yet and that was it not done so because of its connection to Paytm. Further, Manish Tewari alleged that via this ban, the government was trying to certify other Chinese apps were not a threat to the 
Indian society.

READ | TikTok Ban: Memes Flood Twitter, Netizens Say 'Mazaa Aa Gaya'

For his part, Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma had welcomed the move

IT Ministry's statement

The Information Technology Ministry in a statement said it has received many complaints from various sources, including several reports about the misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for "stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users' data in an unauthorised manner to servers which have locations outside India".

"The compilation of these data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defence of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures," the statement said.

A formal order asking phone companies to block the applications is being issued. The move will "safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users. This decision is a targeted move to ensure safety and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace", the IT ministry added.

List of Chinese apps banned by the Centre

1. TikTok

2. Shareit

3. Kwai

4. UC Browser

5. Baidu map 

6. Shein 

7. Clash of Kings 

8. DU battery saver 

9. Helo 

10. Likee

11. YouCam makeup 

12. Mi Community 

13. CM Browers 

14. Virus Cleaner 

15. APUS Browser 

16. ROMWE 

17. Club Factory 

18. Newsdog 

19. Beutry Plus 

20. WeChat 

21. UC News 

22. QQ Mail 

23. Weibo 

24. Xender 

25. QQ Music 

26. QQ Newsfeed 

27. Bigo Live 

28. SelfieCity 

29. Mail Master 

30. Parallel Space

31. Mi Video Call – Xiaomi 

32. WeSync 

33. ES File Explorer 

34. Viva Video – QU Video Inc 

35. Meitu 

36. Vigo Video 

37. New Video Status 

38. DU Recorder 

39. Vault- Hide 

40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio 

41. DU Cleaner 

42. DU Browser 

43. Hago Play With New Friends 

44. Cam Scanner 

45. Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile 

46. Wonder Camera 

47. Photo Wonder 

48. QQ Player 

49. We Meet 

50. Sweet Selfie 

51. Baidu Translate 

52. Vmate 

53. QQ International 

54. QQ Security Center 

55. QQ Launcher 

56. U Video 

57. V fly Status Video 

58. Mobile Legends 

59. DU Privacy

READ |  'Mission Accomplished': NCW Chief Rekha Sharma Thanks PM Modi For Ban On TikTok & Others

First Published:
COMMENT
LATEST NEWS
View all