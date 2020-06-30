Congress' Skeptical First Response To Modi Govt Banning 59 Chinese Apps: Asks 3 Questions

Following the Indian government's decision to ban 59 mostly China-origin applications, including TikTok & UC Browser, Congress' Manish Tewari questioned the move of the Centre, asking if it was completely thought about before implementing it.

The Centre has stated that it has received many complaints from various sources including several reports about the misuse of these apps for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India.

Hence, attributing the move as one to protect the sovereignty of Indian Cyberspace and to ensure interests of crores of Indian mobile users, the government has stated that this was a major blow to China’s Digital Silk Route ambitions. This move comes amid the ongoing India-China standoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Congress' Manish Tewari directed his question to Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, asking if the 59-app-ban was thoroughly considered. The Congress leader raised two queries pertaining to the ban of the applications - one about accessing these banned apps through Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) and the second about the applications that lie dormant in millions of Indians' phones. Further, Manish Tewari deemed the ban to be 'symbolic more than substantive'.

Congress questions Centre's ban on Chinese apps

-@rsprasad have you thought Chinese APP ban thru?



Two questions:



1) What about those accessing banned APP’s via VPN?



2) What about APP’s that will still lie dormant on millions of Indian phones?Do they not constitute a “live/ sleeper” threat?



BAN SYMBOLIC THAN SUBSTANTIVE. — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) June 30, 2020

The Congress leader also asked why Alibaba wasn't banned yet and that was it not done so because of its connection to Paytm. Further, Manish Tewari alleged that via this ban, the government was trying to certify other Chinese apps were not a threat to the

Indian society.

-@rsprasad why is Alibaba not on the ban list ?

Is it because of the @Paytm connection?



With this ban are you also certifying that other Chinese APP’s are not a security threat ? https://t.co/ji1M2a6XCO — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) June 30, 2020

For his part, Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma had welcomed the move

Bold step in the national interest. A step towards Atmanirbhar App ecosystem. Time for the best Indian entrepreneurs to come forward and build the best by Indians, for Indians!

ये है भारत की डिजिटल क्रांति ! 🇮🇳#आत्मनिर्भरभारत — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) June 29, 2020

IT Ministry's statement

The Information Technology Ministry in a statement said it has received many complaints from various sources, including several reports about the misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for "stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users' data in an unauthorised manner to servers which have locations outside India".

"The compilation of these data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defence of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures," the statement said.

A formal order asking phone companies to block the applications is being issued. The move will "safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users. This decision is a targeted move to ensure safety and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace", the IT ministry added.

List of Chinese apps banned by the Centre

1. TikTok

2. Shareit

3. Kwai

4. UC Browser

5. Baidu map

6. Shein

7. Clash of Kings

8. DU battery saver

9. Helo

10. Likee

11. YouCam makeup

12. Mi Community

13. CM Browers

14. Virus Cleaner

15. APUS Browser

16. ROMWE

17. Club Factory

18. Newsdog

19. Beutry Plus

20. WeChat

21. UC News

22. QQ Mail

23. Weibo

24. Xender

25. QQ Music

26. QQ Newsfeed

27. Bigo Live

28. SelfieCity

29. Mail Master

30. Parallel Space

31. Mi Video Call – Xiaomi

32. WeSync

33. ES File Explorer

34. Viva Video – QU Video Inc

35. Meitu

36. Vigo Video

37. New Video Status

38. DU Recorder

39. Vault- Hide

40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio

41. DU Cleaner

42. DU Browser

43. Hago Play With New Friends

44. Cam Scanner

45. Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile

46. Wonder Camera

47. Photo Wonder

48. QQ Player

49. We Meet

50. Sweet Selfie

51. Baidu Translate

52. Vmate

53. QQ International

54. QQ Security Center

55. QQ Launcher

56. U Video

57. V fly Status Video

58. Mobile Legends

59. DU Privacy

