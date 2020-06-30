Congress' Skeptical First Response To Modi Govt Banning 59 Chinese Apps: Asks 3 Questions

Quick links:
Following the Indian government's decision to ban 59 mostly China-origin applications, including TikTok & UC Browser, Congress' Manish Tewari questioned the move of the Centre, asking if it was completely thought about before implementing it.
The Centre has stated that it has received many complaints from various sources including several reports about the misuse of these apps for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India.
Hence, attributing the move as one to protect the sovereignty of Indian Cyberspace and to ensure interests of crores of Indian mobile users, the government has stated that this was a major blow to China’s Digital Silk Route ambitions. This move comes amid the ongoing India-China standoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
Congress' Manish Tewari directed his question to Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, asking if the 59-app-ban was thoroughly considered. The Congress leader raised two queries pertaining to the ban of the applications - one about accessing these banned apps through Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) and the second about the applications that lie dormant in millions of Indians' phones. Further, Manish Tewari deemed the ban to be 'symbolic more than substantive'.
-@rsprasad have you thought Chinese APP ban thru?— Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) June 30, 2020
Two questions:
1) What about those accessing banned APP’s via VPN?
2) What about APP’s that will still lie dormant on millions of Indian phones?Do they not constitute a “live/ sleeper” threat?
BAN SYMBOLIC THAN SUBSTANTIVE.
The Congress leader also asked why Alibaba wasn't banned yet and that was it not done so because of its connection to Paytm. Further, Manish Tewari alleged that via this ban, the government was trying to certify other Chinese apps were not a threat to the
Indian society.
-@rsprasad why is Alibaba not on the ban list ?— Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) June 30, 2020
Is it because of the @Paytm connection?
With this ban are you also certifying that other Chinese APP’s are not a security threat ? https://t.co/ji1M2a6XCO
For his part, Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma had welcomed the move
Bold step in the national interest. A step towards Atmanirbhar App ecosystem. Time for the best Indian entrepreneurs to come forward and build the best by Indians, for Indians!— Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) June 29, 2020
ये है भारत की डिजिटल क्रांति ! 🇮🇳#आत्मनिर्भरभारत
The Information Technology Ministry in a statement said it has received many complaints from various sources, including several reports about the misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for "stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users' data in an unauthorised manner to servers which have locations outside India".
"The compilation of these data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defence of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures," the statement said.
A formal order asking phone companies to block the applications is being issued. The move will "safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users. This decision is a targeted move to ensure safety and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace", the IT ministry added.
