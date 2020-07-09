Railway Ministry Shares Video Of Unique Device That Helps Ensure Social Distancing | Watch

The Signal and Telecommunications Department of Thiruvananthapuram Division of Southern Railway has come up with an innovative device that will help ensure a minimum of three metres distance between people in accordance with the guidelines issued by the health department. The Ministry of Railways shared a video on Twitter on July 8 showcasing a demonstration of the newly-developed Social Distancing Ensuring Device (SDED) by officials and praised the Thiruvananthapuram Division of Southern Railway for its innovative idea.

"Innovative minds in Indian Railways showcase their creative skills to combat #CoVID. An ideal device to ensure #socialdistance at the workplace - A novel initiative by Thiruvananthapuram Division (SR)," Ministry of Railways captioned the video. The 40-second long clip demonstrates the effectiveness of the device as it shows a person walking up to another one and immediately the alarm activates and starts ringing until the person backs-off. In another demonstration, a man walks up to a desk inside the divisional office and the alarm starts ringing following detection.

Innovative minds in Indian Railways showcase their creative skills to combat #CoVID



An ideal device to ensure #socialdistance at workplace - A novel initiative by Thiruvananthapuram Division (SR) pic.twitter.com/aFpPZEepKC — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) July 8, 2020

Health guidelines

As per guidelines issued by the Home Ministry for 'Unlock 1', social distancing must be practiced all the time at public places along with the compulsory wearing of face coverings. The guidelines further asked people to only come out of their homes for essential things, such as going to work or for medical emergencies and advised elderly people, children, and pregnant women to stay at home. India is currently the third most affected country in the world with over 7,67,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 21,000 deaths.

