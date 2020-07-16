‘Cows Deserve Protection’: PETA Responds To Raksha Bandhan Campaign Outrage

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) on Wednesday received massive backlash for their Raksha Bandhan campaign asking people to celebrate a 'leather-free' Raksha Bandhan. The citizens in Gujarat were baffled after they saw massive billboards from PETA India asking people to give up the use of leather this Raksha Bandhan in a bid to protect cows. Netizens took to Twitter to ask PETA where exactly they felt leather was used in the festival of Raksha Bandhan slamming them for their ill-timed and unrelated campaign for cow protection.

This is totally appreciated "PETA" campaigning for leadher free Raksha Bandhan.. (God knows either leadher is being used in Rakhi or not !)

I am waiting this kind of campaigning for Bakrid @PetaIndia #rakshabandhan #jivdaya #bakrid pic.twitter.com/EUfnlqbzAE — विजय ठाकर (@VIJAYTHAKERJI) July 15, 2020

Netizens baffled

It seems that @PetaIndia gets up from the sleep only at the time of hindu festivals, and where have you seen people wearing leather rakhis?? We don't even eat meat or eggs on the auspicious day of Rakhsbandhan. — Himanshu Vishnani (@HVishnani) July 15, 2020

First of all, fabric is not made out of leather. Let this be clear, very clear to you. Then how come you @PetaIndia have reached to this bizarre logic and conclusion? — Joshi👮🙏 (@joshi_gc) July 16, 2020

Wearing leather and celebrating Raksha Bandhan have absolutely NOTHING in common!! You embarass yourself with such tweets, PETA🤦🏻‍♀️ — Roopa Banerjee (@roopabanerjee) July 16, 2020

Read: PETA India Distressed Over Animal Abuse, Urges Govt To Strengthen Laws To Protect Animals

Read: Annual Flood Wreaks Havoc In Assam's Kaziranga National Park; 121 Wild Animals Rescued

'Message was to protect cows like our sisters'

Responding to the outrage, PETA India issued a statement saying that their message had been taken in the wrong sense and that they were advocating for the protection of cows on a day when brothers vowed to protect their sisters, "We didn’t say rakhis are made of leather. We said Raksha Bandhan is a good day to extend protection to cows who are our sisters under the skin by taking a pledge to go leather-free, for life. That’s a message all kind people can get behind."

We didn’t say rakhis are made of leather. We said Raksha Bandhan is a good day to extend protection to cows who are our sisters under the skin by taking a pledge to go leather-free, for life. That’s a message all kind people can get behind. https://t.co/qoVkRQe5DT — PETA India (@PetaIndia) July 16, 2020

Earlier PETA had faced a massive backlash for their campaign urging people to turn vegan and stop goat slaughter on Bakri Eid. After an official complaint with the Lucknow police, the billboard was taken down for 'hurting religious sentiments'.

Read: PETA Alleges Neglect By Oklahoma Zoo From Netflix’s ‘Tiger King’

Read: PETA Lauds Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan For India's First Online Waste Exchange Platform