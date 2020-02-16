Arvind Kejriwal's Statue Installed At Wax Museum In Punjab's Ludhiana

A wax made statue of Arvind Kejriwal has been installed at the Prabhakar Wax Museum in Punjab's Ludhiana after his party ---Aam Aadmi Party --- received a massive mandate in the recently held Delhi Assembly election by winning 62 out of 70 seats.

The sculptor of the statue Sunil Prabhakar said that Kejriwal has won for the third time because the leader has fulfilled the promises made to the people.

READ | 'BJP Or Cong, I Am Everyone's CM': Kejriwal Takes Oath As Delhi CM With A Rousing Speech

"People want prosperity for the country and Arvind Kejriwal has given it to them. He has convinced the people with his work -- not only to the citizens of Delhi but to the entire nation," said Prabhakar who is also the owner of the wax museum.

Prabhakar has also sculpted statues of other political leaders such as Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

READ | Nawab Malik: Kejriwal's Dedication To Work Made AAP Win Delhi Election

'65 statues till now'

"I have been making statues for a long time. I have also made statues of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Indira Gandhi. I have made 65 statues till now," the owner added. Prabhakar said the statue is a way of congratulating Kejriwal for his win.

"I was overwhelmed by seeing his determination and dedication to the nation. This is a way of congratulating him for his win," Prabhakar added.

READ | Delhi: BJP Leaders Missing In CM Kejriwal's Swearing-in, Vijender Gupta Only Attendee

An AAP worker named Punit Shani present at the museum welcomed the idea of a statue, saying: "I congratulate Arvind Kejriwal for the massive win and it has proved that people have accepted him as a leader. Installing a statue is a great idea and I appreciate the makers for this. We also wish him more success in life."

Kejriwal took the oath of office and secrecy at the Ramlila ground on Sunday. In a rousing speech that began with chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Inquilab Zindabad', third-time CM Arvind Kejriwal declared that he will be the CM for every Delhiite irrespective of political inclination and would seek the Modi government's cooperation to make Delhi a "world-class city".

READ | Arvind Kejriwal Sworn In As Delhi CM, No Women Representation In New Cabinet