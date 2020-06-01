Punjab Issues Guidelines For 'Lockdown 5.0', No Restrictions On People, Vehicle Movement

After the extension of lockdown in containment zones, Punjab government on Monday, has issued guidelines for 'Lockdown 5.0' which will last till June 30. The state government has extended Centre's lockdown guidelines to containment zones and listed activities listed outside containment zones. Punjab currently has only 231 active Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 1987 cured cases, with 45 fatalities.

Punjab issues 'Lockdown 5.0' guidelines

Marriage gatherings of only 50 people allowed, while funeral gathering can not exceed 20

SOP for reopening of religious places, hotels and other hospitality services, shopping malls, dine-in at restaurants will be issued by state govt before 8 June

Interstate movement by trains, domestic flights allowed in adherence to 14-day home quarantine and COVA app download

Inter & Intra-state bus movement allowed with social distancing guidelines

Intrastate movement of passenger vehicles like cabs, stage-carriers, tempo-travellers, cars allowed without any restriction. Movement of bicycles, 2-wheelers, 4-wheelers are allowed as per state govt's SOP.

Social visits for essential tasks only allowed in the state.

All shops except malls allowed to open from 7:00 AM to 7:00PM, while liquor shops allowed to open from 8 AM to 8 PM

Spas, salons etc allowed to open following SOP

Industries, e-commerce activities, agriculture activities, construction allowed in both rural and urban areas without restrictions.

Both Central & state govt offices and private offices allowed to open without restrictions following social distancing guidelines

Other guidelines for containment zones and national guidelines for night curfew, prohibited activities too are applicable in Punjab.

Centre's guidelines mandated in Punjab

Phase 1 : From June 8 , religious places, hotels, restaurants, shopping malls will be allowed to reopen but will have to adhere to SOPs which will be issued by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW)

Phase 2 : Schools, colleges and other educational institutions will be opened in consultation with respective states and Union Territories from July 2020. An SOP will be issued for the same by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW)

Phase 3 : After further assessment of the prevalent COVID-19 conditions, resuming of international air travel, metros, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, social/political/sports/religious/cultural functions will be decided.

As per the new guidelines, night curfew timings have been amended to 9:00 PM to 5 AM throughout the nation, except for essential services. Moreover, the MHA has stated that lockdown in containment zones will continue till June 30, allowing only essential activities and no movement of people in or out of it. The MHA has also ordered states to ensure no restriction in the movement of goods and persons intra-state and inter-state. Movement of Shramik and passenger trains, domestic air travel, movement of stranded Indians abroad will continue as per SOPs.

