Delhi Govt Announces Fresh Guidelines For 'Unlock 1'; Here's What's Allowed & What's Not

After the extension of lockdown in containment zones, Delhi government on Monday announced the new set of guidelines for 'Unlock 1'. The National Capital has extended Centre's lockdown guidelines to containment zones and listed activities allowed outside containment zones. The Capital recorded 1,295 new cases on Sunday. Delhi has reported 19,844 cases and 473 deaths so far.

Following activities continue to remain prohibited -

1. Metro Rail Services

2. All schools, colleges, educational/training/coaching institutions etc. will remain closed. Online/ distance learning shall continue to be permitted.

3. Hotels and Hospitality services

4. All cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasium, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places.

5. All social/political/sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions/ other gatherings and large congregations.

6. All religious places of worship shall be closed for public.

7. Spas

Following activities permitted with restrictions as specified-

1. Restaurants can operate kitchen for home delivery and takeaway

2. Transportation by buses; Intra-State movement of buses with not more than 20 passengers.

3. All private offices, as well as government offices, permitted to function in full strength.

5. All markets and market complexes shall remain open.

6. Industrial establishments and construction activities shall be permitted to function.

7. Marriage, Funeral/ last rites related gathering subject to social distancing

While announcing the new set of guidelines for 'Unlock 1', Kejriwal said that for now, Delhi borders will be sealed for the next one week barring movement of essential services. Along with this, the city has also decided to open barber and salon shops. Spas will remain closed. When it comes to the availability of beds, he stated that an app will be launched tomorrow, which will help Delhiites get information on many beds are available in which hospital.

