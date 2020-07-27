'Delhi Flattens Death Curve': CM Arvind Kejriwal Updates On His 'most Important Mission'

In a significant piece of good news in the battle against COVID-19, Delhi which was witnessing an alarming rise of COVID-19 cases and consequential deaths a month back has been successful in flattening its curve. The Delhi data has shown the death rate is down by 44 percent in July as compared to the previous month. This comes as a noteworthy relief for the citizens of Delhi and in stark contrast to the claim made by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who said the cases in the national capital may reach up to 5.5 lakh cases by end of July.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has taken to Twitter on Monday to apprise the citizens of the country about the improvement in Delhi's COVID-19 situation stating that "personally" it has been his "most important mission from the beginning of the pandemic."

Health Ministry: 'Over 1,500 beds available'

Following a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital, over 1,500 COVID-19 beds are available in four government hospitals in Delhi. Earlier in the day, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare took to Twitter to about the significant improvement in the COVID-19 situation and elaborated on the availability of beds in the hospital increasing due to less number of COVID-19 cases.

Visible results of Union Govt's effective intervention in managing #COVID19 situation in Delhi are apparent in number of COVID beds available in the 3 Central Govt hospitals and #AIIMS, New Delhi.@PMOIndia @drharshvardhan @AshwiniKChoubey @PIB_India @PTI_News — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) July 27, 2020

In Dr. RML, Safdarjung and LHMC hospitals, against a total of 529 COVID beds, 404 COVID beds are vacant today morning at 7 am.@SJHDELHI @RMLDelhi @LHMCDelhi — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) July 27, 2020

COVID-19 situation in Delhi

Delhi at present has 11,904 active cases while 1,14,875 recovered. The total COVID-19 infections in the national capital account to 1,30,606 cases at present as against Sisodia's forecast of 5.5 lakh cases by the end of July. Sisodia's claim was however refuted by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Speaking in an interview with News Agency ANI, Shah had assured that India's fight against the dreaded pandemic has been better than many other advanced countries. With the intervention of the Central Government and the robust testing approach adopted by the central government, early identification of COVID-19 cases has been possible, in turn leading to early treatment and cure from the deadly virus.

The home minister had formulated a unified action plan for the whole of the National Capital Region and has said that Delhi and its neighbouring regions should come together in the fight against the virus in view of its close-knit urban structure.