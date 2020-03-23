Delhi Government Earmarks Rs 50 Crore To Deal With Coronavirus Pandemic

In a significant development, the Delhi government has earmarked Rs 50 crore in the state budget 2020-21 to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, presented Rs 65,000 crore Budget for FY 2020-21 on Monday.

Presenting the budget, Sisodia said that the per capita income of Delhi has grown by 44 percent over the last five years. The budget focused on education and health sectors which he termed as important areas of Kejriwal model of governance.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Monday morning, urged the citizens of Delhi to follow the lockdown and not maintain social distancing in order to stop the spread of coronavirus. Reminding the citizens of the support shown during the Odd-Even scheme and the fight against dengue, CM Kejriwal, in a tweet, asked citizens to strictly follow the rules so as to break the contact chain and stop the spread of the virus.

READ: COVID-19: Delhi CM assures situation under control as one more tests positive

READ: Amid lockdown, Delhi government to present its budget in Assembly

Delhi under lockdown

Delhi government, on Sunday, ordered a lockdown and imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure to midnight of March 31. The order issued by the Delhi police stated that there was a likelihood of community transmission of COVID-19. Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava promulgated the order for maintaining public safety in the national capital.

Announcing the measures, he said, "No public transport services including private buses, autos, e-rickshaws will be allowed during the lockdown period in Delhi. 25 % of the DTC bus fleet will continue to ply on roads of Delhi to carry people involved in essential services," added Kejriwal.

At least 423 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported in India with seven reported deaths. Multiple states across the country have taken up measures to contain the spread of the virus and have ordered a complete lockdown at least till March 31, with an extension likely.

READ: Amid Coronavirus outbreak, Delhi govt imposes 14-day self-isolation for foreign returns

READ: DGCA rebuts Kejriwal's claim, clarifies 'no bar on domestic flights at Delhi airport'