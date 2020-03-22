DGCA Rebuts Kejriwal's Claim, Clarifies 'no Bar On Domestic Flights At Delhi Airport'

After Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced that domestic flights would not be allowed to land at the Delhi airport until March 31, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, India’s aviation regulator issued an important clarification. As per the DGCA, domestic flights to and from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi would continue to operate as usual. Thus, the confusion which was compounded by the fact that the Delhi government had issued a formal order barring domestic flights, was finally cleared.

Domestic flights to and from IGIA Delhi shall continue to operate and the Airport shall remain functional. — DGCA (@DGCAIndia) March 22, 2020

Kind attention to all the flyers: All scheduled domestic flight operations will continue at the #DelhiAirport. Passengers are requested to get in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information. @MoCA_GoI — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) March 22, 2020

Delhi CM announces measures to combat COVID-19

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal announced a total lockdown in the national capital from 6 am on March 23 to midnight of March 31 in the wake of the novel coronavirus crisis. No public transport service including private buses, autos, e-rickshaws, and the Delhi Metro will be operational. Only 25% of the DTC buses will continue to ply exclusively for people involved in essential services.

All shops, offices, and markets will be closed. Mentioning that all borders will be sealed, Kejriwal also said that inter-state buses would be prohibited. Apart from this, all religious places of worship will be closed. Essential services such as media, grocery, dairy, banks, etc. will remain open. Furthermore, the Delhi CM declared that both permanent and contractual employees of private companies will be paid a regular salary for this duration. Currently, 29 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Delhi besides one death.

