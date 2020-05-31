Delhi Govt Issues Show-cause Notice To 4 COVID Hospitals Amid Death Toll Discrepancy Row

Amid reports of discrepancies in COVID-19 death toll in the national capital, Delhi government on Sunday issued a show-cause notice to various hospitals. In its official Health bulletin, Kejriwal govt asked hospitals like AIIMS, LNJP, RML and Safdarjung to explain the reason for the delay in reporting of death cases.

"Show cause notices have been issued to AIIMS Hospital, Lok Nayak Hospital, RML Hospital and Safdarjung Hospital to explain the reasons for the delay in reporting death cases violation of the directions issued by the Health Department, GNCT of Delhi as well as by DDMA under the Disaster Management Act" reads the Delhi government's official Health Bulletin



Delhi government has issued an advisory to state-run LNJP Hospital to be careful in future and follow the orders and guidelines issued by the department in true letter and spirit so that no anomaly in the deaths is being reported by the government

Massive political controversy had erupted on the issue of COVID death toll in the national capital after South and North Municipal corporations of Delhi alleged Kejriwal govt of not releasing actual data of the number of deaths in Delhi due to coronavirus. Since then principal opposition party in Delhi, BJP has been questioning Delhi govt of fudging the actual data of the death toll in the national capital.

A total number of COVID-19 positive cases have risen to 19, 844 in the national capital out of which fresh 1295 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. 10, 893 active cases of coronavirus presently in Delhi

