COVID-19: Amit Malviya Slams Delhi CM Kejriwal For 'taking Credit For Things Others Do'

BJP's National IT Head Amit Malviya on Wednesday took a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over "taking credit for the things that others have done." Taking to Twitter, Malviya accused Kejriwal of not doing anything for the national capital and then taking credit for what the Centre is doing so. He further called it a "despicable behaviour" amid the difficult times.

This comes after Kejriwal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah engaged on Twitter over helping the Delhi government and the people of Delhi to battle the COVID-19 crisis. Kejriwal said that "the country's military, doctors, social institutions, central government, and Delhi government - all are working unitedly for Delhi."

Delhi is battling with Corona but it’s Chief Minister’s only priority is to somehow take credit for things others have done...

He doesn’t do anything is now obvious, why else would the center have to step in?

Despicable behaviour in these difficult times. https://t.co/jgIXjW82rm — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 24, 2020

Read: Delhi CM Kejriwal writes to HM Amit Shah; requests inspection of 10,000-bed COVID facility

Earlier, Kejriwal on Tuesday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting him to supervise the COVID Care Centre being developed at Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Chhattarpur. He had also requested for deployment of doctors and nurses from ITBP and Army at the Centre. Responding to this, Amit Shah had said that they had already assigned the work of operating the 10,000 bed COVID Centre three days ago, and the work is going on in full swing.

Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has written to Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal to roll back the mandatory rule of every COVID-19 patient visiting a quarantine facility for assessment. According to Sisodia, it has been two days since he has requested the Lt Governor, however, he has not received any reply yet. "This new system has created pressure on the administration," he added.

Dear Kejriwal ji,

It has already been decided in our meeting 3 days back and MHA has assigned the work of operating the 10,000 bed COVID Care Centre at Radha Swami Beas in Delhi to ITBP. The work is in full swing and a large part of the facility will be operational by 26th Jun. https://t.co/VLMOQdEseY — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 23, 2020

Read: Amit Shah replies to Delhi CM’s request on COVID facility, says ‘MHA has assigned ITBP’

Massive 10,000-bed facility

Last week, Amit Shah held a meeting with the Delhi government over the rising Coronavirus cases in the country. Shortly after the meeting, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal visited the Radha Soami Satsang Beas located in Chhattarpur which has willingly reached out to the government to allow its sprawling campus to be converted into a 10,000-bed facility for COVID patients.

The COVID-19 facility in Chhattarpur is said to be one of the biggest facilities. Reportedly, it is set up in a 1755 sqft x 703 sqft area equipped with toilet blocks on both sides of the shed and oxygenated beds as well. Further, it is said to be built over the 300-acre sprawling campus of Radha Saomi Satsang Beas in Chhattarpur's Bhati mines.

Read: Delhi: Huge 10,000-bed COVID facility to be inaugurated, equals size of 20 football fields

Read: Delhi CM Kejriwal said he'd go on-ground himself; anyone seen him?: BJP's Amit Malviya