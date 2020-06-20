Delhi Health Minister Receives Plasma Therapy, Kept Under ICU Monitoring For 24 Hours

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain, who has been tested positive for COVID-19, received plasma therapy in Max hospital in Saket on Friday. According to reports, the minister will be kept under Intensive Care Unit (ICU) monitoring for 24 hours. As of now, his body temperature is normal, stated reports.

On Friday, the health minister's condition deteriorated. He was put on oxygen support after his lung infection worsened. As per the latest CT scan, his pneumonia patch had increased despite his being on continuous oxygen support. He was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in the early hours on June 15 after running a high-grade fever. Jain's first COVID-19 test result had come out negative, however, as his health condition worsened, he was made to run a second COVID-19 test.

Meanwhile, three other AAP MLAs- Atishi from Kalkaji, Vishesh Ravi from Karol Bagh, and Rajkumar Anand from Patel Nagar have also tested positive for COVID-19. On June 14, Jain had participated in a meeting at the Ministry of Home Affairs where Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Delhi LG Anil Baijal, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Delhi Chief Secretary, and Home Secretary were also present. Along with it, a prominent media panelist of AAP Akshay Marathe has also contracted the infection.

COVID-19 in Delhi

The Coronavirus cases in the national capital breached the 50,000 mark on Friday. Currently, Delhi has a total of 53,116 COVID-19 cases, out of which 27,512 are active. Meanwhile, Delhi's recovery rate increased to 42.69 percent on June 18, after staying below the 40 percent mark for 13 days.

