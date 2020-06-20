AAP's Atishi Opposes Delhi L-G's New Mandatory 5-day Institutional Quarantine Order

Opposing the order issued by Delhi L-G on mandatory institutional quarantine, Delhi AAP MLA Atishi has said that it will lead to further spread of Coronavirus as people will not get tested due to fear. Citing the limited number of Healthcare workers in the capital, she said that the order will result in utilising the healthcare workers for asymptomatic/mild patients instead of severe patients who need medical support.

In lines with the opposition by the Delhi government, Atishi, who has been tested COVID-19 positive said that institutional quarantine will deny 'comfort of home and love and support of their family' - which is necessary for mild patients to recover.

The Delhi government has opposed the decision stating that this will discourage many people from getting tested and will "spread coronavirus" further as asymptomatic patients or those with mild symptoms will resist testing. Urging the L-G to reconsider the decision, the statement by Arvind Kejriwal- led government pointed out that the city already has a "serious shortage" of doctors and nurses to provide care for COVID-19 patients, and asked where would the extra manpower come from.

As a Covid-positive patient - who is recovering in Home Isolation - am appalled at the order issued by @LtGovDelhi at the behest of MHA that has ended Home Isolation in Delhi and made 5 days of institutional quarantine compulsory (1/n) pic.twitter.com/H07kewqAS2 — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) June 19, 2020

The national capital on Friday reported 3,137 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally beyond the 53,000-mark while the death toll from the disease climbed to 2,035.

What is the order?

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Friday passed an order putting a stay on the home quarantine and making 5-days institutional quarantine mandatory for all COVID-19 patients in the national capital. The coronavirus pandemic has spread in threatening proportions in the national capital region and therefore the government has decided to stop home quarantine for all COVID-19 patients to prevent the spread of the deadly infection in the national capital, the order said.

The L-G in his order said after the 5-day institutional-quarantine, asymptomatic COVID-19 patients will be sent for home-isolation. "Five days institutional quarantine of each case under home-quarantine is to be made mandatory and, thereafter, (the patient) will be sent for home-isolation, except in cases where symptoms require further hospitalization," the order added.

In the order, Anil Baijal said it was observed that home isolation without physical monitoring of the COVID-19 patient may be one of the reasons for the spike in the spread of coronavirus infection in Delhi. To limit the spread of COVID-19 in the national capital, it was felt that mandatory physical verification of each case under home isolation needs to be carried out by the district surveillance officers. According to the government, there are around 8,500 COVID-19 patients in home isolation in Delhi, who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms.

Full order here:

Delhi LG Anil Baijal passes order stopping home quarantine; 5-days institutional quarantine made mandatory for all #COVID19 patients in Delhi pic.twitter.com/0Sn8mJWJlD — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2020

