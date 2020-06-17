COVID-19 Crisis: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Tests Positive For Novel Coronavirus

In an unfortunate development on Wednesday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday after running a high-grade fever, Jain's first COVID-19 test result had come negative. As per sources, his condition is stable but he has been put on oxygen support.

Three other AAP MLAs- Atishi from Kalkaji, Vishesh Ravi from Karol Bagh and Rajkumar Anand from Patel Nagar have also tested positive for COVID-19. On June 14, Jain had participated in a meeting at the Ministry of Home Affairs where Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Delhi LG Anil Baijal, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Delhi Chief Secretary and Home Secretary were also present. Akshay Marathe, a prominent media panelist of AAP has contracted the COVID-19 infection as well.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tests positive for #COVID19: Office of Delhi Health Minister pic.twitter.com/d27YmJpGpH — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2020

Earlier, the minister had taken to Twitter on June 16 to inform about his health, confirming that he had been admitted to the RGSSH hospital.

Due to high grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated — Satyendar Jain (@SatyendarJain) June 16, 2020

COVID-19 crisis in Delhi

Currently, there are 44,688 novel coronavirus cases in Delhi out of which 16,500 patients have been discharged while 1837 fatalities have been reported. Earlier in the day, a three-judge Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan, MR Shah, and Sanjay Kishan Kaul pulled up the Delhi government for threatening doctors, nurses, and other health workers with legal action for making public the condition of the public hospitals in the national capital. The court was hearing a suo moto matter pertaining to the proper treatment of COVID-19 patients and the dignified handling of dead bodies in government hospitals.

During the hearing, the bench observed that the Delhi government did not want the truth to come out. Moreover, it questioned the Arvind Kejriwal-led government on why it had suspended a doctor who made a video depicting the state of one of the hospitals in Delhi. The apex court called upon the Delhi government to file an affidavit in the matter. The next hearing is scheduled to take place on June 19.

