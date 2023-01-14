Delhi Police Recover Chopped Dead Body From Bhalswa Drain After Two Held Over Terror Links

A dead body, chopped into three pieces, was recovered by Delhi Police Special Cell from Bhalswa drain in North Delhi on Saturday. The police said that the body, yet to be identified, was found after two people, Jagjit Singh alias Jagga and Naushad, arrested over their suspected links with terror organisations, during interrogation revealed their recent crimes.

#BREAKING | Delhi Police recovers a dead body which was chopped into three pieces from Bhalswa drain (in North Delhi) after two suspects Naushad and Jagjit Singh (arrested under UAPA) told the police. The deceased is being identified: Delhi Police - https://t.co/bn2E9Q0XKX pic.twitter.com/JUiUCXfzgR January 14, 2023

Naushad is allegedly associated with a terror outfit named Harkat-ul-Ansar while the other arrested suspect, Jagjit Singh alias Jagga aka Yakub, is a member of the Devinder Bambiha gang. Naushad has been a life convict in two cases of murder. He has also undergone 10 years sentence in a case of Explosive Act. On the other hand, Jagga is a parole jumper in a case of murder in Uttarakhand.

Traces of human blood were found

Jagjit Singh alias Jagga and Naushad were arrested on January 12, ahead of the Republic Day celebrations in the National Capital. Jagga and Naushad were arrested by the Delhi police’s special cell over their suspected links with terror organisations, and three pistols and 22 live cartridges were recovered from them. The duo was produced before a court on Friday, which remanded them to 14-day police custody.

"During the investigation, in pursuance of disclosure, both the accused led the police team to their rented accommodation at Shradhanand Colony in Bhalaswa Dairy area from where two hand grenades were recovered,” Delhi police spokesperson Suman Nalwa said, adding, "Traces of human blood have also been found."

Earlier, Republic had accessed CCTV footage of January 13, from the raids at the rented accommodation of Jagga and Naushad in the Shradha Nand Colony.