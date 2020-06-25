India Slams China, Says They Are 'amassing Troops At LAC Since May' Amid Talks

Slamming China's continued disregard for existing agreements regarding the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Ministry of external affairs, on Thursday, reiterated that 'India never attempted to change status quo along LAC'. It added that China has been amassing large troops in Ladakh since May and hence India to counter deployed large troops in that area. Currently, Commander-level talks at LAC are ongoing and diplomatic talks between India and China will resume soon.

Coronavirus Live Updates: India's case tally at 4.7 lakhs; recovery rate at 57.43%

MEA: 'China amassing troops since May'

"India never attempted to change status quo along Line of Actual Control. Continuation of current situation will further vitiate atmosphere. Both sides deployed troops in large numbers in area after Galwan Valley clash. China amassing large number of troops since early May; India had to make counter deployment. Conduct of Chinese side along LAC is reflective of complete disregard to existing agreements," MEA stated.

Disengagement at LAC

As per sources, signs of troop reduction and de-escalation has taken place at one location along the LAC. Disengagement at several points along the LAC - Galwan, Pangong Lake, Depsangh will take place in stages, as per sources. India, in its commander-level talks have demanded a return to status quo in April, asking the Chinese to remove the additional buildup done in the Galwan and Pangong Tso areas.

India-China standoff: Troop reduction, signs of disengagement on the ground

India-China's war of words

Slamming China's incursion into Indian territory at the LAC, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asserted that the Chinese side took pre-meditated and planned action that was directly responsible for the resulting violence and casualties which reflected its intent to 'change facts' on the ground in violation of the previous agreements reached during his telephonic conversation with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. China, on the other hand, has now staked claim over the entire Galwan Valley. It has also maintained that the Indian Army 'broke the consensus and crossed the Line of Actual Control, deliberately provoking and attacking Chinese officers and soldiers', leading to violence. China, which has not revealed its casualties from June 15 clashes, has admitted the loss of a Commanding officer.

P Chidambaram slams China's claim on Galwan valley,alleges 'status quo changed in Apr-Jun'

What happened at Galwan?

20 Indian Army soldiers including Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on Monday night while the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. Sources revealed that India's colonel Santosh Babu and two jawans were attacked by Chinese Army personnel with iron rods while removing a tent put up by China at patrol point 14, leading to hand-to-hand combat. While three soldiers were killed in action, 17 other succumbed to their injuries and hypothermia, four others are in critical but stable condition, while 72 others are recuperating from minor injuries at various hospitals.

LAC military-level talks conclude; India demands China's return to pre-April status quo