New Delhi Soon To Get E-taxies To Combat Air Pollution And Help Breathe Better

The national capital of India, New Delhi which is ranked among the top cities with the highest amount of air pollution will soon get e-taxies that will help the region to combat air pollution to some extent. Prakriti E-Mobility Private Limited will soon launch an App-based Electric Vehicle (EV) cab services called 'Evera' in Delhi-NCR. The services by the firm will lay emphasis on affordable, clean and comfortable rides to consumers, with one of its kind, 100 per cent electric cab service in the city.

The cab service provider Prakriti, in a partnership with Tata Motors, will deploy 500 Tigor Electric Vehicles in Delhi-NCR. Prakriti along with its partner Tata power is setting up 30 slow chargers and five fast chargers in Delhi-NCR which is the largest charging infrastructure in India presently. The charging set up in the region will enable the taxi drivers to charge the batteries of the car at 35 charging points across the city at places like Greater Kailash, Khan Market, Moti Bagh, Connaught Place, Chanakya Puri and Jor Bagh.

Electric taxis will emit zero carbon dioxide

As per the information by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency of the Indian Government, the volatile crude oil sector contributes an estimated 142 million tonnes of Carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions annually, out of which 123 million tonnes are contributed by the road transport segment alone. Hence, the Electric taxis will emit zero carbon dioxide during their lifespan and help curb air pollution and the city will eventually be able to breathe easily without worrying about toxic fumes from the exhaust pipes.

Zero cancellation charges

One of the bonus points in this service will be zero cancellation charges. Evera facilitates zero cancellation charges where the cab driver cannot cancel the trip, like other app-based taxi services. Electronics transport is the future in India as it also helps control the demand and consumption of imported crude oil.

Bureau of Energy Efficiency further informed that the transport sector currently accounts for 18 per cent of total energy consumption in India. This translates to an estimated 94 million tonnes of oil equivalent (MTOE) energy. The Central government highlighted the usage of EVs keeping in view the climate change commitments and reduce emission intensity by 33 - 35 per cent by 2030 from 2005 levels. Cab services like Evera can be seen as one step ahead in this direction.

