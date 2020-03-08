'PM Modi's 'She Inspires Us' Campaign Will Provide Platform For Women': Former Mrs India

On Sunday, former Mrs. India Kalpana Thakur lauded PM Modi for launching the 'She Inspires Us' on International Women's Day campaign remarking that it will help women working in different fields to get 'a platform'. "Women are working in various fields but they hardly get a platform to showcase their work," Thakur told news agency ANI.

"With more women becoming part of this initiative, the society will see a huge change," she said. She also spoke about her eco-friendly initiative of turning single-use plastic into decorative items. "For the past 23-24 years, I have been turning single-use plastic into decorative items," she added.

Centre's 'SheInspiresUs' campaign

Last Monday evening, PM Modi declared that he intends to give up his accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. He declared that he would give the charge of his social media accounts to women with inspirational lives. He contended that this would help them motivate millions of people. Women who wish to get an opportunity to take charge of the PM's social media accounts for one day can post their stories on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram using the hashtag #SheInspiresUs or post a video on YouTube using the same hashtag.

From common people to famous personalities including political leaders like Home Minister Amit Shah, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal have tweeted under the hashtag #SheInspiresUS.

Centre's campaign leading up to women's day started from March 1. All 7 days leading up to 8th March observed 7 different themes in line with the Centre's 'Beti Padhao, Desh Badhao' program. As per a press release by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, the themes that are being observed are, "Education, Health and Nutrition, Empowerment of Women, Skills & Entrepreneurship and participation in sports, special circumstances, rural women and agriculture and urban women."

