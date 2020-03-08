Woman Achiever Wins Internet With Sassy Tweet From PM Modi’s Account

A woman who took over the social media account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on International Women’s Day won the internet with a witty reply. When Sneha Mohandoss, founder of Foodbank India, informed that she will be tweeting from PM Modi’s social media account, a user requested to share the password. Mohandoss’s replied that the password of Prime Minister’s account is ‘New India’ and asked him to try logging in.

At the start of the day, Mohandoss had less than 1000 followers, however, within hours it skyrocketed to over 6,000. Netizens loved the humorous reply from Prime Minister’s official account and lauded Mohandoss for her sassy reply.

Savage reply just like PM's reply 😂😂 — Sushant Kumar Rai (@Skraivns) March 8, 2020

Thanks logging successful 😂 — INDIAN🇮🇳 (@Indian41055453) March 8, 2020

password: achhe din 😉 — Rahul ☮️ 🏏 (@BeingTrickyy) March 8, 2020

'Nari Shakti'

PM Modi signed off on March 8 from all his social media accounts and handed over to seven women achievers to share their life journeys and to let them interact with other users through his account. Several inspiring stories surfaced following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s #SheIinspiresUs social media campaign for the International Women’s Day 2020.

India has outstanding women achievers in all parts of the nation. These women have done great work in a wide range of sectors. Their struggles and aspirations motivate millions. Let us keep celebrating the achievements of such women and learning from them. #SheInspiresUs — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2020

Before signing off from social media accounts, Prime Minister Modi saluted the spirit and accomplishment of 'Nari Shakti' and hailed their struggles and aspirations. The International Women's Day is celebrated globally every year on March 8 to mark the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. It also marks a call to action for accelerating gender equality.

