PM Modi To Address 'Mann Ki Baat' At 11 Am Today, COVID-19 Likely To Be On The Agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 64th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday at 11 am amid the nationwide lockdown. Taking to Twitter on Saturday, he stated that he has been getting several inputs for the programme.

Have been getting several insightful inputs for this month's #MannKiBaat. Do tune at 11 AM tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/bwPKfiXOYC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 25, 2020

Earlier on April 12, PM Modi had reached out to the citizens asking them to give in their suggestions for this month's 'Mann Ki Baat'. Taking to Twitter, he had asked people to send in their suggestions for the theme of the episode, by either recording their views by dialling 1800-11-7800 or writing to him on MyGov or the NaMo App.

This month’s #MannKiBaat will take place on the 26th.



What are you suggestions for this episode?



Dial 1800-11-7800 to record your message, write on MyGov or the NaMo App. https://t.co/Sk24d9Fhw1 pic.twitter.com/pdO9CXichp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 12, 2020

However, with the nation under lockdown, PM Modi is likely to talk about the progress in the fight against COVID-19 disease and his future action plan against the virus.

Read: Centre adds clarification: All rural shops except malls allowed; E-commerce still limited

PM Modi's last 'Mann Ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed the 63rd 'Mann ki Baat' on March 29, just after the national lockdown due to the Coronavirus crisis began on March 25. During his address, he spoke to two Coronavirus survivors who shared their experiences during the radio telecast. He further added that the main point of the lockdown is 'social distancing' and not to end the social interaction. He had also said, "I have asked you to not step outside. But, I have also given you an opportunity to look into yourself. Increase the social distance, decrease the emotional distance."

Read: Covid Lockdown to be extended in Mumbai & Pune beyond May 3, likely till June: Sources

COVID-19 situation in India

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the number of total Coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 24,942, including 18,953 active cases. While 779 deaths have been reported overall, around 5,210 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Delhi have the highest number of cases in the country.

Read: COVID-19: Karnataka initiates Phase I clinical trials to use Convalescent Plasma Therapy

Read: 'FCI to procure wheat produced in J&K': Lt Governor Murmu