Retired Air Warrior Celebrates 100th Birthday; Air Force Chief Sends Wishes, Card & Cake

In a heartwarming gesture, the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Monday celebrated the 100th birthday of a retired officer in Trivandrum. Air Force chief RKS Bhadauria conveyed his birthday greetings to Warrant Officer PD Pandian and IAF officials also delivered a birthday card and cake to his residence.

"Wishing you many more"

The Indian Air Force tweeted a video where the officials can be seen singing a birthday song for the retired officer. "Sir, like a true air warrior, you have overcome the challenges of life and have gained memories and experiences of a Century. Jai Hind!!!," the IAF said on Monday.

"Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria conveyed warm greetings and heartiest congratulations to Warrant Officer PD Pandian(Retd) on his centenary birthday celebration. A birthday card & cake was delivered to the WO on behalf of the CAS. Wishing you many more," IAF said in another tweet.

IAF inducts pod ARPIT

Besides, the Indian Air Force on Monday inducted an indigenously designed and manufactured pod called ARPIT, which will be used for evacuation of critical patients suffering from infectious diseases like COVID-19 from isolated and remote areas. "The IAF has designed, developed and inducted an Airborne Rescue Pod for Isolated Transportation (ARPIT)," said the IAF in a statement.

Indian Air Force has designed, developed & inducted an indigenous Airborne Rescue POD for Isolated Transportation (ARPIT). This will be utilised for evacuation of critical patients with infectious diseases including #COVID-19 from high altitude area, isolated and remote places. pic.twitter.com/vMWgTkfQ1D — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) June 8, 2020

It said when COVID-19 outbreak was declared a pandemic, it felt the need for an evacuation system that prevents the spread of infectious aerosol from the patient to another person. This indigenously designed system has been developed at a cost of Rs 60,000, which is very less when compared to imported systems which cost up to Rs 60 lakh apiece, the IAF stated.

The isolation system has a suitable number of air exchanges, integration of medical monitoring instruments, and ventilation for an intubated patient, the IAF said. In addition, the pod generates high constant negative pressure in the isolation chamber for prevention of infection risk to aircrew, ground crew and health care workers involved in air transportation, the IAF noted.

"This pod will be utilised for the evacuation of critical patients with infectious diseases including COVID-19 from high altitude area, isolated and remote places," it added.

