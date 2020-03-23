Idris Elba Says Coronavirus Outbreak Is 'world Reacting To Human Race'

Actor Idris Elba who had recently announced that he was tested positive of deadly coronavirus despite having no symptoms has also said that the pandemic is the world’s response to humanity. In a FaceTime interview with Oprah Winfrey when Elba was asked about his views on the COVID-19 outbreak which has claimed over 14,500 lives in the world, he said that one of the “upsides” of the entire “drama” is that the humans are “forced to think together as a race”.

He further added that “our world has been taking a kicking. We have damaged our world and its no surprise that our world is reacting to the human race”. According to Elba, ita no surprise that “a virus has been created that is going to slow us down, and ultimately make us think differently about our world and ourselves”.

Winfrey was also seen agreeing to the statements made by Elba and acknowledged that the fatal COVID-19 is “here to teach us, show us something about ourselves, as individuals and also as a world of people”.

Idris Elba tested positive

Meanwhile, Idris Elba’s wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba has also tested positive on March 22. As the pandemic tightens its grip worldwide and has spread to over 185 countries, many actors, celebrities, players have tested positive and have been quarantined. Idris had publically confessed of being tested positive with the COVID-19 despite showing no symptoms and was exposed to the disease while attending an event with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose wife, Sophie had also contracted the fatal virus.

While talking to Oprah Winfrey on a live stream for her new series on Apple TV+, ‘Oprah Talks’, Sabrina has said that “I found out this morning that I tested positive”.

She also added that the test results did not surprise her because when she learnt that Idris had been exposed to the pathogen, she wanted to be with him. Moreover, Sabrina revealed that her husband being tested positive of coronavirus did not change the way the couple interacted.

