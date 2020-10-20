J&K: Domicile Certificates Issued On The Spot In 'My Town My Pride' Campaign In Srinagar

Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir has started a two-day outreach programme "My Town My Pride" to spread awareness among the residents of the UT about central government schemes such as health cover up to Rs 5 Lakh upon registration under J&K Health Scheme, domicile certificates and financial assistance to entrepreneurs. The outreach campaign started from Monday as the government had set up camps in different parts of Srinagar with respective departments putting up their stalls in order to increase public awareness, grievance redressal and enrolment under beneficiary schemes

The authorities spoke about various schemes such as the registration under J&K Health Scheme providing health cover up to Rs 5 Lakh, Aadhaar enrolment and dedication centre for monetary support to entrepreneurs for on-spot sanction of cases for self-employment.

As per 'My Town My Pride' program, every Municipal Council will be provided Rs one crore for completion of ongoing works. Rach Municipal Committees will also be provided Rs 50 lakh. Moreover, Municipal Corporations will get Rs Five crore to fill the gaps. Part of the amount will be utilized for installing street lights in the city and partly for creating parking spaces.

Domicile certificates issued on the spot

"Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha felt that 'My Town My Pride' was a much-needed initiative that would help citizens solve their local issues. The visiting officers from various government departments will solve public grievances on spot," Gazanfar Ali, Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation said.

"People are the real asset of any government. This outreach camp has brought the people of Kashmir valley closer to its administration. After 'Back to Village', this is yet another step for the welfare of J&K," Junaid Ahmad, another government employee present at the camp said.

Domicile certificates were also issued on the spot with the presence of signatory authorities in the camp to issue the certificates immediately. According to reports, more than 45 departments had set up stalls for spreading awareness and assistance of the residents. Departments of Education, Social Welfare, Urban Development, PWD, Power, Jal Shakti, Health, Labour, and other departments were also part of the outreach campaign. Ahead of the outreach program, the administration had appealed the public to come forward with their suggestions, grievances and issues enabling effective interventions by departments.

"Students will benefit in a big way from this camp. Often kids from poor families aren't aware of scholarships and other benefits at their disposal which will be provided to them now. On the spot domicile certificates are also being issued for public convenience" Aquib Renzu, a local councillor said.

(With ANI inputs)

