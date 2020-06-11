Sabarimala Temple To Remain Closed For Public; Monthly Pooja & Temple Festival Cancelled

Kerala Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran has informed that the Sabarimala Temple will not be opened for public for the monthly pooja and its festival will also be cancelled. Earlier, Surendra had stated that Sabarimala administration has set up a virtual queue system for devotee's registration to enter the temple premises. The Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed reopening of religious places across the country under the first phase of 'Unlock 1.'

Speaking to ANI, Surendran stated, "In the meeting with Sabarimala tantri and Travancore Devaswom Board, it has been decided that the Sabarimala Temple will not be opened for public for the monthly pooja and temple festival will also be cancelled."

Earlier, Travancore Devaswom Board President N Vasu had also stated that the Sabarimala temple festival will commence from June 19. "We discussed with both tantris of the temple. With consultation and cooperation, we decided this. As of now, we are going ahead with monthly puja and temple festival scheduled from June 19," ANI quoted Vasu.

READ | SOP For Offices To Resume Operations Issued;workplaces In Containment Zones To Remain Shut

Health Ministry issues SOP

Allowing religious places to reopen amid the fifth phase of lockdown, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), on Thursday, had issued SOP for the same. The Ministry has advised persons over 65 years, pregnant women, and children under 10 to stay at home. It added that religious places in containment zones were not allowed to open and must remain shut. Entrance must have mandatory hand hygiene (sanitiser dispenser) and thermal screening provisions and only asymptomatic persons must be allowed and entry must be staggered, the SOP further advised. Here is the full SOP issued.

READ | Kerala Congress Inaugurates Transgenders Wing; Inducts 34 Transgenders, Makes Appointments

65 fresh COVID cases

After battling the first wave successfully, Kerala is now fighting the second wave of the infection with 65 new cases being reported on Wednesday. The total virus count has touched 2,160 and the death toll climbed to 17 with the sample of an elderly man, who died three days ago, testing positive. While 1,238 people are under treatment for the infection, 905 have recovered, including 57 who were discharged today, Health Minister K K Shailaja said that over two lakh are under observation. After reporting the highest single day spike of 111 cases on June 5, the state has been witnessing a decline with 108 on June 6, and 91 each on June 8 and June 9.

READ | Ex-Kerala Ranji Player K Thampi Murdered By NRI Son After Drunken Brawl