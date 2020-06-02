Karnataka: Health Minister Takes Part In Procession, Flouts Norms Of Social Distancing

As the Ministry of Home Affairs announced 'Unlock 1' on Saturday, Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu took part in a huge and crowded procession in Chitradurga. Amid the pandemic which has gripped the entire country, the procession flouted social distancing norms. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka stands at 3408, with 1,328 recoveries and 52 deaths.

In a video shared by ANI, the crowd is trying to put a humungous garland around the Health Minister, who is standing on a pedestal with people around him. The huge crowd appears to be taking videos and chanting praises for the Health Minister as well.

#WATCH Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu takes part in a procession in Chitradurga; social distancing norms being flouted at the event, amid COVID19 pandemic



Total number of COVID19 positive cases in Karnataka is 3408 pic.twitter.com/9Z5vXNLq6B — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2020

READ | Karnataka To Follow MHA's Lockdown Measures; To Open Malls, Religious Places From June 8

After the Centre extended the nationwide lockdown, the Karnataka government announced that the guidelines on lockdown measures will remain in force till June 30 in the state. Religious places and places of worship for the public, hotels, restaurants, other hospitality services, and shopping malls will be permitted to open from June 8.

READ | 7-days Institutional Quarantine For People Travelling From Maharashtra To Karnataka

COVID-19 risk assessment in Karnataka

In an attempt to take utmost precautions amid the COVID-19 crisis, the Karnataka Government has gone door to door to track the high-risk individuals who could be at risk of catching the virus.

The survey conducted recently revealed that about 44 per cent of the people across the state fall under the high-risk category owing to the presence of elderly citizens or pregnant ladies or lactating women in the house. About 51.53 lakh households have senior citizens and 4.38 lakh households have pregnant, lactating women who could be more prone or at risk of contracting the virus due to sensitive health condition or low immunity.

BSY’s Controversial Grandnephew’s Appointment As Secy Reopens Internal Karnataka BJP Rift

READ | Karnataka CM Asks Top District Officials To Work From Taluks To Check COVID-19