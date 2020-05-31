BSY’s Controversial Grandnephew’s Appointment As Secy Reopens Internal Karnataka BJP Rift

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa’s move to appoint NR Santhosh as his political secretary has threatened a precarious calm in Karnataka BJP. Santhosh who has been a close aide of BSY is also his grandnephew.

Yediyurappa had already accommodated three other leaders-MP Renukacharya, SR Vishwanath and Shankargouda Patil-who missed the cut for a cabinet berth as his political secretaries. The appointment has raised questions of nepotism and merit in a deeply disgruntled state unit of BJP.

Santhosh has been BSY’s shadow for many years and has served in the past as his personal secretary too. He was also spotted organising logistics for the then rebel Congress and JDS MLAs ahead of their resignations.

Controversial past

In 2017, NR Santhosh had been arrested on charges of kidnapping Vinay NS, the private assistant of BJP leader and minister KS Eshwarappa. He also faces charges of dowry harassment and attempts to murder.

Despite his proximity to the chief minister, Santhosh had started hobnobbing with several miffed leaders over the last few months. Party insiders say that he was also behind letters demanding the change of leadership that went viral a few months ago. They believe that he used these letters of rebellion as tools of arm twisting the chief minister into giving him an influential position in his government and it now seems like the move paid off.

Sources close to the chief minister claim that Santhosh’s maternal family who lives in their hometown of Nonavinakere played a pivotal role in the ‘homecoming’ of the grandnephew. Family unity was emphasized in meetings to bring back Santhosh into the BSY camp.

BJP leaders unhappy

But BJP leaders and several legislators who were still sulking at being left out of the cabinet expansion have raised questions at yet another blood relative being awarded a position by the chief minister. The role of his sons in governance has been a sore spot since the beginning of the term.

Veterans like Murugesh Nirani and Umesh Katti have started the opposition weighing party forums asking what merit does Santhosh possess to be given a position that comes with the minister of state rank.

In the past, the same leaders had been upset at being sidelined for the turncoat MLAs who helped bring down the coalition government and were rewarded with cabinet berths in the state government.

