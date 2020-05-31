Karnataka To Follow MHA's Lockdown Measures; To Open Malls, Religious Places From June 8

After the centre extended the nationwide lockdown, the Karnataka government announced that the guidelines on lockdown measures will remain in force till June 30 in the state. The Centre on Saturday announced that the nationwide- Coronavirus lockdown in containment zones has been extended till June 30, 2020. Soon after, the Home Ministry issued guidelines to facilitate a phase-wise dilution of the lockdown with focus on the economy.

Religious places and places of worship for the public, hotels, restaurants, other hospitality services, and shopping malls will be permitted to open from June 8.

Phase wise reopening in the country

The MHA has mentioned that the lockdown will be eased outside containment zones in three phases. The MHA has stated that all activities will be allowed in these areas except certain activities which will be allowed to restart in phases. Here are the phase-wise re-opening guidelines:

Phase 1 : From June 8, religious places, hotels, restaurants, shopping malls will be allowed to reopen but will have to adhere to SOPs which will be issued by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW)

Phase 2 : Schools, colleges and other educational institutions will be opened in consultation with respective states and Union Territories from July 2020. An SOP will be issued for the same by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW)

Phase 3 : After further assessment of the prevalent COVID-19 conditions, resuming of international air travel, metros, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, social/political/sports/religious/cultural functions will be decided.

Karnataka Govt Goes Door-to-door For COVID-19 Risk Assessment

In an attempt to take utmost precautions amid the COVID-19 crisis, the Karnataka Government has gone door to door to track the high-risk individuals who could be at risk of catching the virus.

The survey has revealed that about 44 per cent of the people across the state fall under the high-risk category owing to the presence of elderly citizens or pregnant ladies or lactating women in the house. About 51.53 lakh households have senior citizens and 4.38 lakh households have pregnant, lactating women who could be more prone or at risk of contracting the virus due to sensitive health condition or low immunity.

