Tragic: Kerala Woman Dies After Crashing Into Glass Door At Bank

In a tragic incident, a woman died on Monday in Ernakulam district in Kerala after colliding with the glass door of a bank that she had gone to. The incident took place at the Bank of Baroda's branch in Perumbavoor where the glass door shattered into pieces after the woman accidentally walked into it, and glass pieces then pierced her stomach, leading to her death.

Beena accidentally walked right into the glass door

According to ANI, the deceased, 46-year-old Beena Jiju Paul, was a native of Koovapady in Perumbavoor. In CCTV visuals of the accident Beena who was inside the bank, attempts to run out to reportedly bring the key of her two-wheeler which she had forgotten outside. However, she did not realise the door was closed and accidentally walked right into it.

The glass door instantly shattered into pieces. Beena, who fell down after the collision, managed to get up. Seconds later, blood could be seen dripping to the floor from the wound she had sustained. After about four minutes, people at the bank were seen taking the woman to the hospital and a police officer is seen entering inside the bank. The woman, who appeared to have fainted, was carried out of the bank.

READ | Kerala boy develops light motorcycle using scrap material from his father's workshop

READ | Kerala man worships 'Corona Devi' for well being of frontline fighters

According to the Perumbavoor Police, Beena passed away at the Perumbavoor Taluk Hospital, where she was rushed to. The Perumbavoor Police have registered a case of unnatural death. Her body was later shifted to mortuary of the Ernakulam Medical College Hospital. It will be handed over to her family after post-mortem on Tuesday, police added

According to reports, Beena ran an electrical shop at Koovappady along with her husband Noby. Apart from Noby, Beena is survived by three children.

READ | Kerala government issues SOP & health advisory for short visits to the state amid Covid

READ | Kerala Chief Minister's daughter weds CPI(M) youth wing leader

(With agency inputs) (Photo credit: ANI)