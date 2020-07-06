Kerala Implements Triple Lockdown In Thiruvananthapuram As COVID Cases Surge In Capital

Taking note of the surge in the number of COVID-19 infections in the state and especially the capital, Kerala government has decided to impose a 'triple Lockdown' in the Thiruvananthapuram. The triple lockdown will remain in place in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation area from 6 am of Monday, July 6, and will continue for a week.

This means stricter restrictions will be imposed as the idea is to stop the movement of people and break the chain of transmission. Termed as Triple Lockdown, the Lockdown-I would restrict the movement of all people in the district, while the Lockdown-II will be imposed in hotspots of infection, where people will be mandatorily asked to stay-at-home and the Lockdown-III will be imposed in the houses of primary and secondary contacts of COVID-19 patients to undergo compulsory room-quarantine.

All medical shops and shops selling essential items will remain open during the triple lockdown. Whereas major roads leading to the city, except for the entry and exit road, will remain closed. The Secretariat will also not function during the triple lockdown as said by the chief minister's office. The transportation services will also be shut during the lockdown.

The shutdown comes after the capital recorded 22 of the 38 Covid-19 patients who were infected through local transmission in the state on Sunday. Kerala has reported 5,204 COVID-19 infections as on date, of which 2,131 are active cases while 3,048 have recovered and the state has witnessed 25 fatalities due to the virus. While the government has declared 135 areas as hotspots in the state.

The state government of Sunday also announced that the 'Kerala Epidemic Disease Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) Additional Regulations, 2020' shall remain in force in the state till July 2021. These regulations include the precautionary measures announced by the government to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus in the state. Additionally, the government has also mandated the wearing of face covers/masks and social distancing for the next year.

The COVID-19 safety precautions, which will remain in effect for a year, also includes a restriction on mass gatherings or processions without permission from authorities and maximum of 10 people will only be allowed with proper social distancing.

