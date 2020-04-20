Ex-CM Kumaraswamy Condemns 'unacceptable' Attack On Anti-COVID Officials In Bengaluru

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy on Monday reacted to the incident of attack that took place in Bengaluru's Padarayanapura area on Covid workers on Sunday. Calling it an 'Act of Shame', he has demanded strict punishment for the perpetrators.

He said, "It was not at all needed to attack Asha workers, police or doctors. These kinds of incidents are not acceptable. It is an act of shame. It does not matter which community the perpetrators belong to, each and everyone must follow the guidelines and law. Whoever indulged in such an act must be punished."

About the attack

On Sunday, violence erupted in the Padarayanapura area-- which is recognized as the 'Red Zone' allegedly over shifting of suspected COVID-19 persons to quarantine facility by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials. The incident occurred in the late evening when BBMP officials went to shift 15 secondary contacts of corona positive patients. However, some people created a ruckus, broke the barricade and removed the police post in the area.

According to the Health Minister, currently, 390 people have detected positive for COVID-19, out of which 16 people have succumbed to the infection, while 111 people have recovered or discharged or migrated. Meanwhile, the Karnataka government on Sunday issued fresh orders to continue the stringent lockdown measures issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs till midnight of April 21. Reportedly, the government is considering lockdown relaxation after April 21.

COVID-19 in India

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the number of total Coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 17,265, including 14,175 active cases. While 543 deaths have been reported overall, around 2,547 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Delhi have the highest number of cases in the country.

(With ANI Inputs)