'LG's Order Will Be Implemented, Will Fight Corona Together,' Says Arvind Kejriwal

While addressing his first press conference after testing negative for coronavirus Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal spoke over LG Baijal's decision to overrule the AAP-led government's decision to reserve government hospitals for the residents of Delhi, adding that the decision will be implemented.

Arvind Kejriwal said that because of this decision taken by the Centre, the number of beds that are required for Delhi would need to be doubled to include outsiders. He also requests states across India to make necessary arrangements of beds for their people so that they don't have to come to Delhi.

"Delhi Cabinet had made a decision to reserve government hospitals for residents of Delhi. On Monday, the Centre has overruled this decision. Our LG has done this. The decision has been taken by the Centre, our LG has overruled us. This is not a time to disagree with each other. This will be implemented by us. There is no need to fight and politicise things right now," said Kejriwal. "This means we need about 1.5 lakh beds including outsiders. We will try to convert hotels, stadium halls and other places into such centres. I request respective states to arrange beds in their own states so that people don't come to Delhi," he added.

'Will cross 5 lakh cases by July-end'

Kejriwal while shedding light on the growing coronavirus cases in the national capital said that during the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) meeting, the Centre revealed that cases in Delhi could grow exponentially crossing 5 lakh by the end of July.

"Yesterday the SDMA meeting was held, Manish Sisodia ji went. The numbers presented by the Centre show that corona will spread rapidly in the state. By June 30, 1 lakh cases will be there, by July 15, 2.5 lakh and by July 31, 5 lakh cases will be there. We would need 80,000 beds by July end," the Delhi CM said.

"It's a big challenge We have to save ourselves from Corona. Please wear a mask while leaving the house, keep washing hands and maintain social distancing. If one person does not do it he will affect others. We have to make this into a 'jan andolan'," he said.

While talking about the irregularities in the Delhi Corona App, he remarked, "The media persons pointed so many faults in our app. You can continue telling us this, we will try to resolve the issues with our app."

