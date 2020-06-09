Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Tests Negative For COVID-19

In a major development, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has tested negative for COVID-19. The Chief Minister had developed Coronavirus symptoms like mild fever and trouble in the throat, following which he was advised by his doctor to take the test. The AAP supremo had self-isolated himself after showing symptoms and took the test on Tuesday.

CM @ArvindKejriwal tests negative for Covid-19. Thank god! — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) June 9, 2020

Earlier on Monday, AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh speaking to ANI said that since Kejriwal, 51, is a diabetic, so doctors have advised him to self isolate. He added that administrative work of the Delhi government will not suffer.

Kejriwal's deputy, Manish Sisodia had confirmed on Monday that the Chief Minister has been showing symptoms of the deadly disease. Sisodia had said, "The Chief Minister is experiencing mild fever and a bit of trouble in the throat. Since yesterday afternoon, he has self-isolated himself and all the meetings were cancelled. He has not met anyone since then and the doctors have advised him to take a Coronavuirus test and only after that we can tell what is the problem. Till then, we are praying to God that he recovers soon and comes back to work for Delhi."

'Wish for speedy recovery'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday wished speedy recovery of her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal. "I have read several media reports on @ArvindKejriwal Ji going into self-quarantine because of symptoms of fever and sore throat. I wish for his speedy recovery & hope he joins back public service soon," Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle.

