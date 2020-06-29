Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation Imposes Lockdown In 10 Containment Zones Till July 5

In the wake of the alarming surge in COVID-19 infections, the Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation has decided to impose a complete lockdown in 10 containment zones. According to sources, the lockdown will be in effect for a span of seven days which start from June 29 to July 5.

As the lockdown is in place from Monday, only essential services will be allowed in the lockdown imposed areas. These essentials will be open only from 9 am to 5 pm. Also, travel will be prohibited except in case of an emergency. Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation has also decided to set up a Prohibited Area Corona Committee in order to step up the coordinated efforts.

Kalyan-Dombivali comes under Thane district which on Sunday crossed the 30,000-mark in COVID-19 cases with an addition of 1,345 cases during the day, taking the count of infections in the district to 30,289. The district witnessed 36 deaths on Sunday which took the toll of total fatalities to 983. Thane city reported 341 COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths from the infection on Sunday, while Navi Mumbai and Kalyan-Dombivali witnessed 197 and 369 cases and four and six deaths respectively on Sunday.

"Among the district's major civic areas, Thane city recorded 341 cases, Kalyan Dombivali 369, Navi Mumbai 197 and Mira Bhayander 101," an official had said as quoted by PTI, adding that the district's recovery rate was 47.84% as on Sunday while the mortality rate stood at 3.25%.

Thane Additional Municipal Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh has also expressed a possibility of strict lockdown from July 1 in some areas of the Thane city, which is the largest in the district. In Navi Mumbai, civic chief AB Misal also announced total lockdown in 12 containment areas in the city from Monday, during which house-to-house screening drives would be undertaken.

Maharashtra remains to date, the worst affected state in the country with 1,59,133 Covid-19 infections, of which 67,615 are active cases while 84,245 have been cured and discharged. The state has witnessed total 7,273 deaths due to the deadly Coronavirus, as per Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. On Sunday, Maharashtra witnessed a single-day spike of 5,493 COVID-19 cases.

(With Agency inputs)