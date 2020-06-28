'India Will win Both Battles Under PM Modi - Covid & At LAC': Amit Shah's Full Interview

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke to news agency ANI about Central government's fight against COVID-19 in the national capital in particular, as well as India's faceoff with China including the related scathing attacks of Rahul Gandhi on PM Modi and Congress' allegations over the same.

Amit Shah spoke at length about Centre's role in tackling the Coronavirus outbreak in the national capital. This comes as India reported recorded close to 20,000 COVID-19 cases in a single day for the first time on Sunday, taking the tally to 528,859, while the death toll rose to 16,095, and recoveries rose to 309,712.

Key highlights of Amit Shah's interview:

Shah on COVID-19 fight in Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah who has stepped in the national capital's COVID-19 fight said that the Centre has not intervened in the work of the Delhi government but has coordinated between Delhi govt, three municipal corporations and Government of India. Commenting on Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's statement that Delhi will have 5.5 lakh COVID-19 cases by the end of July, Shah said that the statement created "fear" among people, and assured that such a stage will not arrive as testing has been ramped up in Delhi and hospitals have been increased. He also said that there was no community transmission of the disease in the national capital.

Ruling out the statements around community transmission, Shah said that he has spoken to all three senior doctors who have assured that there is no community transmission in Delhi. "I have talked to three senior-most officials - Dr Paul (from Niti Aayog), IMCR chief Dr Bhargava and Dr Guleria (AIIMS New Delhi Director). This situation has not come to Delhi. Such a situation appeared because of the total tests done, earlier 30 per cent turned out to be positive and that was happening because tests were done at the last moment. Now that we have started doing 20,000 tests on average, this condition is not there. I have held technical discussions on this...today this situation is not there in Delhi. There is no need to fear," he said.

Providing exact stats on the number of beds in Delhi for COVID patients, hospitals, price cap for COVID test, etc, Amit Shah said, "On June 14, there were 9937 COVID-19 beds in Delhi. 30,000 beds will be available by Jun30. 8000 beds are available in railway coaches,8000 more being added. DRDO setting up the dedicated hospital with 250 ICU beds. ITBP to run 10,000 bedded Radha Soami Satsang Beas COVID19 centre."

On situation regarding COVID19 dead bodies, Amit Shah said that 350 bodies were pending for last rites but direction was given and within 2 days step was taken. "We decided that within 2 days last rites of bodies will be done as per religion. Today, nobody is left for last rites. Now last rituals are conducted on the same day." On his visit to LNJP Hospital, the home minister said that it helped boost morale of healthcare workers & the confidence of citizens.

About the efforts taken by Government for NCR region, the home minister said that meetings have been held to devise a coordinated strategy keeping in the loop the three Chief Ministers - Arvind Kejriwal (Delhi), Yogi Adityanath (UP), ML Khattar (Haryana).

"As far as COVID is concerned, I have held meetings with officials from the NCR region. I am going to talk to both Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, along with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. All the information has been collected by the Home Ministry and Health Ministry. After talking to the Chief Ministers, we will make a coordinated strategy for the NCR," the Home Minister said while responding to a question on a common COVID-19 strategy for coronavirus to evolve better coordination among NCR states in dealing with the infection. "In NCR too, testing will be increased and guidelines for hospitals will be set. We have moved ahead with proper coordination and took many decisions," he said.

Shah on the migrant crisis

Speaking about the criticism around the migrant workers, he said that since the first day Centre has consulted every state CMs about the migrants and directed them to take steps. The Home Minister said that PM had released funds for every state and had ordered them to build quarantine centre and other facilities for migrants as soon as lockdown was announced. He said that in total around 1 crore 20 lakh migrants have travelled back via Shramik trains and buses arranged by the government. He also highlighted the steps taken by state governments in this regard. Amit Shah said that the incidents of death of Shramiks who went on foot was not desirable but steps were taken by PM Modi as soon as unfortunate reports came in. The Home Minister then spoke about the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana, and changes in MNREGA, that has been done by centre to ensure employment to the migrants.

"Since lockdown began, both PM and I spoke to all CMs and told them to make stay & food arrangements for migrants. Arrangements were made for around 2.5 crore people. Rs 11,000 crores from the National Disaster Relief Fund was transferred to the states. It was ensured that hospitals and quarantine centres were operational in the receiving states. Soon after, PM decided to run ‘Shramik Special train’ services, and till now, around 63 lakh migrants have travelled by 4594 trains."

Shah on Rahul Gandhi's attack on PM

While the Home Minister maintained that his interview is about the fight against COVID-19 in the national capital, in a scathing attack, he said that he cannot advise Rahul Gandhi as the Gandhi family scion has a habit to see 'wrong' in every other matter. "Government of India fought well against Corona. I can't advise Rahul Gandhi, that's the job of his party leaders. Some people are 'vakradrashti', they see wrong even in right things. India fought well against Corona & our figures are much better compared to the world."

He lashed out at Rahul Gandhi saying that it should be a matter of introspection for him and his party that their line of attack is been picked up by China and Pakistan. Amit Shah also compared the party presidents of the BJP after LK Advani and the party presidents of Congress after Indira Gandhi and asked where the dynasty is seen the most?

The Home Minister in his brief response on the tensions with China along the LAC ensured that India is capable to fight under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

