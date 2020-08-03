Lucknow Flower Seller Snubs Chinese Rakhis; Sells Handmade Floral Rakhis Instead

This Raksha Bandhan, a flower seller from Lucknow chose to sell handmade floral rakhis in an attempt to boycott Chinese products and promote PM Modi's Vocal for Local initiative. This man isn't the only one who has taken this initiative. This year a number of shopkeepers from across the country have taken the step to promote the Make in India movement. This is their way of expressing their love, unity and patriotism.

Read: Rakhis from China? Nothing doing, Made-in-India only, say Dehradun shopkeepers

Javed Khan is a flower seller in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. He usually sells handmade floral rakhis on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and chose to do the same this year as well.

He said, "This year, as people are boycotting the Chinese products, there is a huge demand for handmade floral rakhis for the festival. Till now I have received over 250 orders for the same. We used to sell floral rakhis every year but this year the demand is high."

Customers shun Chinese Rakhis

Each Raksha Bandhan festival witnesses the market being flooded with newer more innovative rakhis, with new styles. However, one thing that has come to light this time around due to the prevailing geopolitical situation is that a vast portion of the market and even online is dominated by Chinese imports. This year customers have turned proactive and have taken the initiative to boycott Chinese rakhis and turn to locally made rakhis instead. These floral rakhis sold by Javed Khan are eco-friendly too.

"This is the best idea to use indigenous and eco-friendly rakhis. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said to support 'Made in India' products and not Chinese ones, it is a good initiative. I have also come here to buy these rakhis," said a customer.

Read: PM Modi's Rakhi-sister From Pakistan Sends Rakhi Via Post, Prays For His Good Health

India turns Vocal for Local on Raksha Bandhan

This year amid the global coronavirus pandemic Raksha Bandhan's celebrations are also likely to be more virtual than physical as with numerous other things as people across the country celebrate the brother-sister relationship. Alongside the push for Indian-made rakhis, people in India are also slowly adopting environment friendly expressions of festival celebration. Eco-friendly rakhis like plantable seed rakhis, edible rakhis along with the floral rakhis have also become increasingly popular now.

(Photo Credits: ANI)

Read: Chandigarh Women Make A Special 7-feet Eco-friendly Rakhi For Lord Hanuman's Statue