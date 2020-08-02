Chandigarh Women Make A Special 7-feet Eco-friendly Rakhi For Lord Hanuman's Statue

Ahead of Raksha Bandhan, a group of women has made an eco-friendly Rakhi for Lord Hanuman's statue in Chandigarh. The eco-friendly Rakhi is seven-feet long and it will be tied to the right hand of the 32-feet-tall Lord Hanuman statue. The women took over 15 days to make the special rakhi.

Meena Tiwari, one of the women involved in the Rakhi making told ANI, "We have been spending around two to three hours daily decorating this rakhi, for the past 15 days. It is an eco-friendly rakhi and we will be adding Rudraksha to this."

The women have decorated the rakhi with artificial flowers, ribbons, rudrakshas and a Lord Ram's picture at the center. Tiwari further said that they make rakhi's every year however this year it is special as they made a special rakhi for the deity.

"We make rakhi every year but this year we are designing a special rakhi for Lord Hanuman's statue. It is a seven-feet-long rakhi and Lord Hanuman's statue is 32-feet-tall. We have used coloured paper along with other decorative materials. This rakhi will be tied on the right hand of the statue," Meena Tiwari added.

UP govt provides free ride to women on Raksha Bandhan

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) will provide free rides to women in all categories of buses on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The chief minister Yogi Adityanath has issued directives to this effect and has also directed for intensive patrolling on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the spokesperson said. This facility would be available in all categories of buses for women passengers. The CM has further directed rakhi and sweet shops to remain open on Sunday in view of the festival.

Mail services make arrangements for delivering rakhis

Meanwhile, the postal departments in several parts of the country have made elaborate arrangements to deliver rakhis across the country amid the pandemic as sisters living in different locations would not be able to personally visit their brothers to tie rakhis. Chandigarh Postal Division which has 43 post offices in Chandigarh, 25 post offices in Mohali and 27 post offices in Ropar, introduced a Rakhi Mail Box in post offices. Furthermore, the Rail Mail Services of the Ambala division will be working this Sunday owing to the increasing number of Rakhi posts amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

