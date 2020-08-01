PM Modi's Rakhi-sister From Pakistan Sends Rakhi Via Post, Prays For His Good Health

Ahead of the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ‘Rakhi sister’ from Pakistan, Qamar Mohsin Shaikh has sent the sacred thread to him via post. Shaikh is from Pakistan but is now settled in Ahmedabad after marriage and this would be her 25th Raksha Bandhan with PM Modi. This year she would not be able to meet PM due to COVID-19 crisis, so she decided to send him rakhi via post.

Qamar Mohsin said that she has known PM Modi for the past 30-35 years, long before he became the Chief Minister of Gujarat. When Shaikh met PM in Delhi for the first time, he came to know that she belongs to Karachi and has been married in India.

“PM Modi called me behen (sister). I do not have any brother. So, after two to three years when we again visited Delhi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I tied rakhi on his wrist. Once on Raksha Bandhan, I told him that I will pray for you become the CM of Gujarat. At that time, he laughed, but later when he became the Chief Minister, I told him that my prayers have been answered by God. Later, he even became the Prime Minister," she added.

'I pray for his long life"

Qamar Mohsin said that her rakhi and book have been received by PM Modi. Even though she could not meet him personally this year due to the Coronavirus crisis, she prayed for PM’s good health.

"I wanted to tie the 25th rakhi to PM Modi personally but due to COVID-19 crisis I won't be able to, everyone is facing problems. I pray that the next five years go well for him that the whole world recognises the positive decisions he took. I pray for his long life," she said.

Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated across India on August 3 this year.

(Image credits: ANI)