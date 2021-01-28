Microsoft's Stunning New Noida Engineering Hub Is A Tribute To Taj Mahal; See To Believe

Tech giant Microsoft on Thursday announced the launch of its new India Development Centre (IDC) facility at Noida, the architecture of which is inspired by the Taj Mahal. According to an official statement, Microsoft said that the new facility will serve as a premier hub for driving engineering and innovation. It has two other IDC’s in India situated in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

We’re excited to introduce our latest India Development Center hub in Noida, inspired by the Taj Mahal! Come, take a look. https://t.co/Gl6rs8r9M7 pic.twitter.com/CQeo5EcVtY — Microsoft India (@MicrosoftIndia) January 28, 2021

"The IDC NCR workspace architecture is inspired by the Taj Mahal, one of the seven wonders of the world. The structure is a unique amalgamation of the latest Microsoft technologies and locally sourced materials. The intricate artwork by local artisans and graphics inspired by India’s rich cultural heritage elevate the aesthetics of the office. Its stunning marble inlays, vaulted doorways, arches, and marble domes created by stonemasons and carpenters, are a tribute to the country’s historical and rich craftsmanship," the company said.

"Recognizing the strategic importance of establishing Microsoft engineering presence in Noida, my team went over and beyond in ensuring that our first engineering hub in Noida truly represents Microsoft Design Language infused with local culture and inheritance. In this respect, I feel the team overdid themselves, and the newly opened Noida office is one of the most beautiful Microsoft workspaces, we have designed, to date," Riku Pentikäinen, Regional Director, Asia Real Estates Operations, said.

'Architectural tribute to the Taj Mahal'

"The Microsoft NCR workplace represents a critical expansion of our world-class technology talent and exceptional engineering presence in India. Digital Transformation is set to trigger the new frontier of innovation, and the excellent facilities at the Microsoft Noida workplace provide the right environment for shaping the future of the IT industry in this part of the world. Our architectural tribute to the iconic Taj Mahal was made with constant considerations to meet our deep commitment to sustainability and support for local artisans and materials," Rajiv Kumar, Managing Director, Microsoft India Research & Development Pvt. Ltd., said.

Today, Microsoft entities in India have over 13,000 employees, engaged in sales and marketing, research, development and customer services and support, across 11 Indian cities – Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, New Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune. Microsoft offers its global cloud services from local data centres to accelerate digital transformation across Indian startups, businesses, and government organizations, according to the statement.

