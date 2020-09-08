MNS Leader Vandalises Car Of Pune Municipal Corporation Official Over Ambulance Shortage

Protesting the unavailability of an ambulance in Pune, a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Corporator vandalised the car of an official of Pune Municipal Corporation. The MNS Corporator Vasant More alleged that an ambulance was not available to take the body of one of his relatives who was COVID-19 positive, from the hospital. He said that his relative didn't get an ambulance for 3.5 hours after his death. While vandalising the car of a Municipal Corporation official, the MNS corporator said that officers don't have the right to move in vehicles, if people of the city are facing such difficulties. In the video, he is seen breaking the windshield of a car with a stick.

"My relative, who was COVID-19 positive, didn't get an ambulance for 3.5 hours even after his death. They are allowing funerals only at electric facilities. If people in Pune are not getting ambulance then officers don't have the right to move in vehicles," More said.

#WATCH Pune: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Corporator Vasant More vandalises the car of an official of Pune Municipal Corporation after an ambulance allegedly couldn't be made available to take the body of one of his relatives from hospital. The deceased was #COVID19 patient. pic.twitter.com/JbrDNcL3i2 — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2020

Pune district reported 4,273 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its count to 1,97,286 on Monday. The death toll reached 4,651 with 76 more patients succumbing to the infection. 1,639 patients were discharged from hospitals.

BJP's Javadekar & NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Review COVID Prep In Pune

As Pune became the worst-hit Coronavirus (COVID-19) district, NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday, reviewed the COVID-19 situation and facilities in the district. Apart from them, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Health Minister Rajesh Tope and other government officials were present at the meeting. After the meeting, Javadekar announced a fine for not wearing masks in Pune while Dy CM Ajit Pawar announced installing CCTVs in hospitals for relatives to see patients in COVID facilities.

Fines of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 for not wearing a mask and spitting in public, respectively, to be implemented strictly: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar in Pune, Maharashtra https://t.co/frc8z6fM5Y — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2020

