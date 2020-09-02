Metro Rail Services To Remain Shut In Maharashtra Atleast Till Sept-end, Confirms Centre

On Wednesday, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri confirmed that the Maharashtra government has decided to not resume the metro rail services in September. He was addressing a press conference to announce the Standard Operating Procedures for Metro operations. According to Puri, the metro rail service in Maharashtra was likely to resume in October or thereafter as deemed fit by the Uddhav Thackeray-led government. Currently, there are 1,98,866 active novel coronavirus cases in Maharashtra while 5,84,537 patients have been discharged and 24,903 fatalities have been reported.

Government of Maharashtra has decided not to resume operation of metro rail services in September. Mumbai Line-1 and Maha Metro operations to commence from October or as State Government may decide further. — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2020

Maharashtra government eases some restrictions

On August 31, the Maharashtra government extended the lockdown in the entire state until September 30 besides easing the restrictions as part of Mission Begin Again. In the Unlock 4 phase, the state government allowed the inter-district movement of persons and goods without the need for any permission. Moreover, hotels and lodges were permitted to operate at 100% capacity. Additionally, government and private offices can function with enhanced strength. A vigilant officer will be appointed in every office for ensuring the norms to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Outdoor activities were allowed without any restrictions. However, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government refused to ease the curbs on gyms, dine-in restaurants, places of worship, all educational institutions, and congregations. Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, and auditoriums shall remain closed.

MHA's Unlock 4 measures

While unveiling the Unlock 4 guidelines, the Ministry of Home Affairs extended the lockdown in the containment zones across India till September 30. While metro rail services have been allowed to operate from September 7, gatherings with a ceiling of 100 persons and open-air theatres can recommence from September 21. The states can call 50% of the teaching and non-teaching staff at a time to schools in non-containment zones for online teaching, tele-counselling, and related work.

Furthermore, students of Class 9 to 12 can visit their schools for taking guidance from their teachers with the written consent of their parents or guardian. On the other hand, higher educational institutions can reopen for research scholars and post-graduate students of technical and professional courses requiring laboratory/experimental works. Most importantly, the MHA clarified that states can no longer dilute these guidelines and may impose local lockdown only after prior consultation with the Centre.

